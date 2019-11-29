State of The
Texans Deshaun Watson Continues to Impress Patriots Tom Brady from Afar

Patrick D. Starr

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady met with the media and took time to talk about Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson, this season, mentioned that he and Brady have struck up a relationship over the years. 

Watson not only admires Brady's play and success on the football field but the veteran quarterback's business acumen. Brady talked highly of Watson and what he has done since arriving to the NFL. 

"He's a great leader for their team," Brady said of Watson. "And he's hard to stop. He's got a great arm, escapes. They have a lot of playmakers, so it's a very good offense."

Watson and Brady's relationship started when the two met at The Greenbrier when the Texans and Patriots had joint practices in 2018. From that point, the two chat when they can, and Brady has heard through Wes Welker and head coach Bill O'Brien the impressions Watson has made inside the building in Houston.

"I got to know him a little bit at the Greenbrier," Brady continued on Watson. "I've heard great things about him. Wes [Welker] was down there with him and really liked him, and obviously Billy [O'Brien]. I have a great relationship with Billy, and he really likes Deshaun a lot. So, watching him play in college, he's spectacular, and he's off to a great start in his pro career. So, really love watching him play."

