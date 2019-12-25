Texans Deshaun Watson Dealing With a Back Issue

The Houston Texans are required to enter an injury report to the NFL despite not practicing on Christmas Day. The injury report that they turned in was “only” an estimation of a player’s participation if there was a full practice on the field.

Deshaun Watson would have been limited with a back issue, which is one to monitor moving forward. During the last Texans game, Watson was dealing with a right foot issue, but that appears not to be an issue moving into this week’s practice.

Other Texans that would be limited if the Texans practice would be Laremy Tunsil (ankle), Kenny Stills (knee), Brennan Scarlett (achilles), Jacob Martin (knee), and Jahleel Addae (achilles).

Also, wide receiver Will Fuller V (groin) and DeAndre Hopkins (illness) would not have practiced if the Texans were on the field.

