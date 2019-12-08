Texans Deshaun Watson Enters the NFL Record Book With His Production On the Ground and Air

Houston- In the first quarter of the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos game, quarterback Deshaun Watson made history. During the first drive throwing for 14 yards and tacking on a five-yard scramble, Watson entered the NFL record books.

Watson became the first player in NFL history to surpass 9,000 career passing yards and 1,000 career rushing yards in his first 36 career games.

Entering the game, Watson has thrown for 3,133 yards while completing 69.2% of his passes for 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Watson has also rushed for 300 yards and five touchdowns.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here