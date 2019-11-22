Texans Deshaun Watson Gives His Jersey to Good Friend Astros Justin Verlander

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson gave his game jersey to good friend and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander.

Watson and Verlander have struck up a friendship over the years and he made sure that he gave one of his jerseys to Verlander from the Texans win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Justin Verlander/ Instagram

