Texans Deshaun Watson Has an Open Phone Line to Some of the Top Past and Present Quarterbacks in the NFL

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson took the time to talk to former NBA player Jay Williams' on The Boardroom. Watson discussed how he is balancing the business part of his life with his football life.

Watson goes into detail about driving with a permit, which was illegal, to help get his brothers and sisters to school while his mother was battling tongue cancer. Also, Watson discussed sleeping four to five hours a night working odd jobs from at the courthouse with the chief judge, a construction job, and his famed ball boy position with the Atlanta Falcons to make ends meet.

Focusing more on his marketability this season, Watson is working to balance his football career and making sure he optimizes his status as one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL game. Watson already has multi-year deals with brands like Rally, Nike, Verizon, Zurvita, Reliant, and Hub.

With Watson working to improve his game continually, his Rolodex of past and present quarterbacks at his disposal is impressive. Watson ran down a list to Williams that he calls to talk football and life with since arriving in the league.

"I can hit up Drew Brees. He will talk to me," Watson started. "Tom Brady, he will talk to me, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson. I mean Cam Newton. All these guys, they will hit me back, Philip Rivers. Even guys that are already retired and played a lot like Kurt Warner and guys like Steve Young, you know, Warren Moon. If I want to talk, you know they open their phone lines are always open for me."

The discussions with Watson and the who's who of quarterbacks range on many topics. From coaches to the game, to dealing with success and Watson appreciates their guidance along the way.

"I mean just everything's how to handle fame," Watson said of some of the conversations he has. "How to handle the success, you know when they win a Super Bowl, how are they coming back? You know I haven't won a Super Bowl yet, but I want to make sure that I'm prepared for that moment. Because I definitely that I am going to win one, you know sooner than later. And then, you know, just all types of stuff about life, about dealing with different coaches, new coaches, different systems."

Watson admitted that he took time out and still takes time to study other quarterbacks and add parts of their game to his.

"I can't be Drew Brees, I can't be Tom Brady," Watson explained. "But I can be the best of Deshaun Watson as I can, and something that they're doing. I can probably do, and turn it put it in my spin my flavor my style."

You can Watch the Full Interview with Watson Here

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here