Texans Deshaun Watson Has His "Shot" In the Playoffs Once Again

It was not the best showing for the Houston Texans offense on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it was enough to pull out the win 23-20.

For the second season in a row, led by Deshaun Watson, the Texans were able to rack up double-digit wins in the regular season and win the AFC South.

Despite the slow day for Watson and the offense, he was not letting the down performance take away the season's work to get to the point of winning the division.

"Definitely," Watson on if he appreciated winning the division after the win over the Buccaneers. "Something that we had to go out there and earn and take, but it definitely feels good to be AFC champs."

With one more regular-season game to go for the Texans, Watson understands that this is just a step to their bigger goal that the team set in the off-season.

The Texans have punched their ticket to the playoffs. Now the real work begins for Watson and his teammates.

"I mean, this is not the ultimate goal," Watson said of the Texans winning the AFC South. "This is one goal to get us to where we want to go for the ultimate goal, and we got our shot. We have our opportunity, so you know we definitely want to celebrate this, and build on this one and then finish up this week and then get ready for the big show."

