State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Texans Deshaun Watson Has His "Shot" In the Playoffs Once Again

Patrick D. Starr

It was not the best showing for the Houston Texans offense on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it was enough to pull out the win 23-20. 

For the second season in a row, led by Deshaun Watson, the Texans were able to rack up double-digit wins in the regular season and win the AFC South. 

Despite the slow day for Watson and the offense, he was not letting the down performance take away the season's work to get to the point of winning the division. 

"Definitely," Watson on if he appreciated winning the division after the win over the Buccaneers. "Something that we had to go out there and earn and take, but it definitely feels good to be AFC champs."

With one more regular-season game to go for the Texans, Watson understands that this is just a step to their bigger goal that the team set in the off-season. 

The Texans have punched their ticket to the playoffs. Now the real work begins for Watson and his teammates. 

"I mean, this is not the ultimate goal," Watson said of the Texans winning the AFC South. "This is one goal to get us to where we want to go for the ultimate goal, and we got our shot. We have our opportunity, so you know we definitely want to celebrate this, and build on this one and then finish up this week and then get ready for the big show."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Carlos Hyde Appreciates The Texans Winning Ways

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans Carlos Hyde was part of his first division title of his career and he feels Bill O'Brien knows what he is doing for the organization's success.

Deshaun Watson Credits The Texans Success to Bill O'Brien

Patrick D. Starr

Deshaun Watson attributes the Houston Texans' success to how head coach Bill O'Brien runs things inside the organization.

Texans Want Whitney Mercilus Part of the Team Moving Into 2020

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans Whitney Mercilus was able to notch two sacks in their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Head coach Bill O'Brien wants Mercilus back in 2020 and made it clear they want him moving forward.

Texans Scratch Out Win Against the Bucs - Clinch The AFC South

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans played a sloppy game but were able to piece together a defensive and special teams performance to top the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Texans Will Fuller Leaves Game Against Bucs With Groin Injury

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans wide receiver left the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a groin injury.

J.J. Watt Expected To Return For the Texans For the Playoffs

Patrick D. Starr

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Houston Texans J.J. Watt on the practice field and back in uniform for the playoffs.

Kenny Stills Continues to Show He Belongs with the Houston Texans

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans allowing Kenny Stills to be himself has allowed him to thrive in his his role in 2019.

"This Is Where I Am, This Is Where I Want to Be" Vernon Hargreaves, III Wants to Remain With the Texans for the Long Haul

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, III has spoken highly of the organization that claimed him off of waivers and he wants to make it his longterm home.

Deshaun Watson Closing In On The Texans Single-Season Passing Touchdown Mark

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson is three passing touchdowns from tying the franchise record for most touchdown passes in a season and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stand in his way on Saturday.

Texans Vernon Hargreaves, III Is Not Calling It a Revenge Game Against the Buccaneers

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans Vernon Hargreaves III knows there will be plenty of trash talking on Saturday against his former team but he has no ill-will towards them for releasing him earlier in the season.