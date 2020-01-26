Texans Deshaun Watson Has Strong First Half in 2020 Pro Bowl

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson received his first action of the 2020 Pro Bowl late in the second half and he did not disappoint. Watson led the two drives that he was into points, one was a touchdown and another one was a 50-yard field goal by the Baltimore Ravens Justin Tucker to end the half.

Watson capped off his first drive with a 13-yard touchdown throw to the Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle. Watson only had one incompletion in his early work when he came into the game to replace the Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson.

Deshaun Watson First Half Throws