Texans Deshaun Watson Has Strong First Half in 2020 Pro Bowl

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson received his first action of the 2020 Pro Bowl late in the second half and he did not disappoint. Watson led the two drives that he was into points, one was a touchdown and another one was a 50-yard field goal by the Baltimore Ravens Justin Tucker to end the half. 

Watson capped off his first drive with a 13-yard touchdown throw to the Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle. Watson only had one incompletion in his early work when he came into the game to replace the Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson. 

Deshaun Watson First Half Throws 

Laremy Tunsil Wants to Stay With the Texans and Deshaun Watson

At the Pro Bowl, Laremy Tunsil made it clear he wants to stay with the Houston Texans and protect Deshaun Watson and win more football games in the process.

Texans Justin Reid Looking Forward to His Recovery from Shoulder Surgery

Houston Texans Justin Reid had shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder he had been playing with all season. Now Reid is looking forward to his recovery to get back on the field.

Anthony Weaver's "Attention to Detail" Will Help the Texans Defense

Houston Texans Whitney Mercilus and Brennan Scarlett are looking forward to getting to work with new defensive coordinator, Anthony Weaver.

Texans Gareon Conley Has Procedure on His Right Ankle

Houston Texans cornerback Gareon Conley undergoes a procedure to remove a screw from his right ankle.

Deshaun Watson and Laremy Tunsil Representing the Texans at the 2020 Pro Bowl

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson and Laremy Tunsil are taking in the week leading up to the game during Pro Bowl week in Orlando, Florida.

Texans Justin Reid to Undergo Shoulder Surgery

Houston Texans’ safety Justin Reid will have surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

Anthony Weaver Promoted to the Texans Defensive Coordinator

Houston Texans defensive line coach Anthony Weaver will take over the defense for the 2020 season and replace Romeo Crennel.

Texans Part Ways with Senior VP of Football Administration Chris Olsen

The Houston Texans have fired their Senior VP of Football Administration Chris Olsen heading into the 2020 season. Olsen helped set up the Texans cap situation and contracts for the organization for the past 13 seasons.

Bill O'Brien's Lack of Words Signaled Change Was Coming for the Texans

Head coach Bill O'Brien's final press conferences of the season was a precursor of the changes coming to the organization leading into 2020.

