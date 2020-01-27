Texans Deshaun Watson Helps Send a Military Member to Super Bowl LIV

With the Super Bowl LIV less than a week away, Houston Texans Deshaun Watson teamed up with USAA, Official NFL Salute to Service Partner, and the United Service Organizations (USO), to award a deserving military member, an experience of a lifetime – a trip to the Super Bowl.

Watson tweeted out that Lieutenant Colonel Roger Miranda would be headed to Miami to enjoy Super Bowl. The Texans quarterback was happy to be part of the group to help send Miranda to Miami.

"With twenty-two years of military service to his name including multiple overseas deployments, Lieutenant Colonel Miranda is an extraordinary example of what it means to be Army Strong," said Deshaun Watson. "I am honored to partner with USAA and the USO to award LTC Roger Miranda and his wife Crystal with this a to Super Bowl LIV in Miami in recognition of his service to our country."

Miranda is a 22-year long military career in 1997 when he joined the United States Army. He served as a Field Artillery Officer for the first ten years of his service with stations at Fort Sill, OK; and Schofield Barracks and Fort Shafter in Hawaii.

He then transferred into the Modeling & Simulations Office and worked to help train other service members. He served in this role for 12 years, with stations at Fort Leavenworth, KS; Orlando, FL; and Fort Hood, TX. During his military service, he twice deployed to Afghanistan, first in 2004 and again ten years later 2014. He was also served at Kuwait during 2017.

Since retiring, Lieutenant Colonel Miranda regularly volunteers to increase awareness among veterans of the employment opportunities available in the tech industry.

A native of Newark, NJ, Miranda now resides in Belton, TX, and is employed as a technical IT recruiter in Austin, TX. He is a New York Jets fan and is planning on attending the Super Bowl with his wife, Crystal.

Watson is set to meet with military members at USAA’s Salute to Service Lounge during Super Bowl weekend in Miami at Super Bowl Experience. Open only to current military, veterans, and their families, the lounge will feature NFL, players, coaches, personalities, and legends.

