State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Texans Deshaun Watson Helps Send a Military Member to Super Bowl LIV

Patrick D. Starr

With the Super Bowl LIV less than a week away, Houston Texans Deshaun Watson teamed up with USAA, Official NFL Salute to Service Partner, and the United Service Organizations (USO), to award a deserving military member, an experience of a lifetime – a trip to the Super Bowl.

Watson tweeted out that Lieutenant Colonel Roger Miranda would be headed to Miami to enjoy Super Bowl. The Texans quarterback was happy to be part of the group to help send Miranda to Miami. 

"With twenty-two years of military service to his name including multiple overseas deployments, Lieutenant Colonel Miranda is an extraordinary example of what it means to be Army Strong," said Deshaun Watson. "I am honored to partner with USAA and the USO to award LTC Roger Miranda and his wife Crystal with this a to Super Bowl LIV in Miami in recognition of his service to our country."

Miranda is a 22-year long military career in 1997 when he joined the United States Army. He served as a Field Artillery Officer for the first ten years of his service with stations at Fort Sill, OK; and Schofield Barracks and Fort Shafter in Hawaii. 

He then transferred into the Modeling & Simulations Office and worked to help train other service members. He served in this role for 12 years, with stations at Fort Leavenworth, KS; Orlando, FL; and Fort Hood, TX. During his military service, he twice deployed to Afghanistan, first in 2004 and again ten years later 2014. He was also served at Kuwait during 2017. 

Since retiring, Lieutenant Colonel Miranda regularly volunteers to increase awareness among veterans of the employment opportunities available in the tech industry. 

A native of Newark, NJ, Miranda now resides in Belton, TX, and is employed as a technical IT recruiter in Austin, TX. He is a New York Jets fan and is planning on attending the Super Bowl with his wife, Crystal.

Watson is set to meet with military members at USAA’s Salute to Service Lounge during Super Bowl weekend in Miami at Super Bowl Experience. Open only to current military, veterans, and their families, the lounge will feature NFL, players, coaches, personalities, and legends. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans Deshaun Watson Likes the Idea of New Conversion Play Instead of The Onside Kick

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson likes the new "onside" conversion rule used at the Pro Bowl to keep the offense on the field and promote player safety.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Deshaun Watson Has Strong First Half in 2020 Pro Bowl

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson went 6 of 7 for 86 yards and a touchdown to Colts Jack Doyle in his first work during the 2020 Pro Bowl

Patrick D. Starr

Laremy Tunsil Wants to Stay With the Texans and Deshaun Watson

At the Pro Bowl, Laremy Tunsil made it clear he wants to stay with the Houston Texans and protect Deshaun Watson and win more football games in the process.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Dillon88

Texans Justin Reid Looking Forward to His Recovery from Shoulder Surgery

Houston Texans Justin Reid had shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder he had been playing with all season. Now Reid is looking forward to his recovery to get back on the field.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Footballfan55

Anthony Weaver's "Attention to Detail" Will Help the Texans Defense

Houston Texans Whitney Mercilus and Brennan Scarlett are looking forward to getting to work with new defensive coordinator, Anthony Weaver.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Patrick Starr

Texans Gareon Conley Has Procedure on His Right Ankle

Houston Texans cornerback Gareon Conley undergoes a procedure to remove a screw from his right ankle.

Patrick D. Starr

Deshaun Watson and Laremy Tunsil Representing the Texans at the 2020 Pro Bowl

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson and Laremy Tunsil are taking in the week leading up to the game during Pro Bowl week in Orlando, Florida.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Justin Reid to Undergo Shoulder Surgery

Houston Texans’ safety Justin Reid will have surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

Patrick D. Starr

Anthony Weaver Promoted to the Texans Defensive Coordinator

Houston Texans defensive line coach Anthony Weaver will take over the defense for the 2020 season and replace Romeo Crennel.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Dillon88

Texans Part Ways with Senior VP of Football Administration Chris Olsen

The Houston Texans have fired their Senior VP of Football Administration Chris Olsen heading into the 2020 season. Olsen helped set up the Texans cap situation and contracts for the organization for the past 13 seasons.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Tye.