Texans Deshaun Watson Knows His Game Always Needs Improvement

With one more game left in the 2019 season, it will mark the second full season that Deshaun Watson has helped lead the Houston Texans to the playoffs. Appearing in 37 career starts for the Texans, the team has boasted a 24 and 13 record (.649 winning percentage) during that stretch, which includes two AFC South titles.

Watson has embraced the ups and downs of the 2019 season saw loses against the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos but clutch performances against the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs in the key wins.

"There's been a lot of growth and different experiences," Watson said of the 2019 season. "Especially the Baltimore and Denver games, I haven't really – I've never experienced in a long, long time. So, definitely being able to try to bounce back from those terrible losses and build on those and take each loss, take each mistake and not have it as a downfall, just kind of improve on those."

Watson continued, "That's what I've been able to do and help this team lead and get us through some tough games and win some big, meaningful games. It's been a great year. I'm maturing as a quarterback, but as an individual too. It's definitely been a fun year, it's been dope, it's been good coming out healthy and having an opportunity to win the division and also get in the playoffs. That's always good, especially my second full year. Definitely more goals to achieve, but at the same time, it's been good. You can't look back on that."

The 2019 season has seen Watson account for 34 total touchdowns on the season while completing 67.3% of his passes. Being voted as the Most Valuable Player of the Houston chapter of Pro Football Writers of America, Watson knows his work as an NFL quarterback is not complete.

"No one is perfect, no one is great," Watson said of himself. "Every area is going to need some improvement. Every week is different versus a different scheme, a different defense, so you're never satisfied with the areas that you're in. You always want to improve and try to fix those, and if there are certain areas that need more improvement, then you focus on that."

With the Texans pushing for the ultimate goal every season, Watson is not satisfied with his performance in 2019 and has work still to do heading into the playoffs.

"You're never satisfied," Watson continued. "At least not for me. I'm never satisfied in what I can do. There's always a new level and want to, these next two weeks, take it to a new level and see what happens."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here