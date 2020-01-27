Texans Deshaun Watson Likes the Idea of New Conversion Play Instead of The Onside Kick

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson took part in his second Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida this past weekend. Watson and his AFC teammates won the game 38-33 with the Texans quarterback helping pace the offense with 148 yards passing with a touchdown and interception.

The Pro Bowl game proves to be a testing ground for the NFL, and on Sunday, they tested a potential change to the onsides kick rule that has been around the game. Instead of an onside kick, the team that scored has the opportunity to get the ball back if they can convert a 4th and 15 from their 25-yard line.

After scoring and bringing the game within six-points, the NFC opted to attempt the conversion following the scoring drive. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had the first-ever attempt at the conversion but threw an interception on the effort.

Watson was on the sideline watching the play transpire, but he was all for the new look conversion attempt that promotes player safety.

When asked if he liked the trial run of the conversion attempt, Watson said with a smile, "I do."

Watson continued, "I'm mean, it gives the opportunity to keep the ball, especially on the offensive side and try to put up more points and, of course, for safety. You don't want to get guys out there going in, you know, trying to go hard on the onsides kick you know running into each other. So it's a good, good change-up for the fans too."

It will take players like Watson to speak up in support of rule changes for the game for them to take place. The game will need tweaks along the way, and a modified onside kick could be another step in player safety.

