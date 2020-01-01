Texans Deshaun Watson Looking To Bounce Back In The Playoffs

It has been a full year for Houston Texans Deshaun Watson, waiting for his opportunity to get back to the postseason. The Texans will host the Buffalo Bills on Saturday at NRG Stadium, attempting to win their first playoff game since 2017.

It will be Watson's second appearance in the postseason for the Texans, and now he is working to erase the disappointment of his performance last season.

In Watson's first playoff appearance of his career against the Indianapolis Colts, it did not go as planned. Watson struggled to get the offense rolling, throwing for 235 yards with one touchdown and an interception. The inaccurate throws from Watson against the Colts were an issue with him only completing 59.2% of his passes.

Coming into the game, Watson was completing 68.3% of his passes for the season, and against the Colts in 2018, he completed 70.0% of his throws in two regular-season games.

The Texans dropped their game against the Colts 21-7, and now it is time for Watson to redeem himself in his second opportunity in the postseason.

Working all off-season, training camp and into the regular season, Watson is locked in and ready to use his experience from last season to know what is at stake on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills.

"It helps a lot," Watson said of getting to the postseason in 2018. "Just knowing that for everyone going into every game, every play matters, but you don't really know it until you actually experienced that, and that's what we experienced last year."

The Texans offense has been struggling to find their way since coming out of the bye week. Up and down performances have haunted the Texans offensively.

Averaging 26.4 points per game heading into the bye, the Texans are only averaging 20.0 since the bye week. Watson has thrown five of his 12 interceptions on the season in his last three starts, and he knows that is the reason for the offensive struggles.

"My turnovers," Watson said, was the reason for the offensive issues.

"That's pretty much it. You take those two turnovers from Tennessee, and then just miscommunication in Tampa Bay, and that's pretty much it. In the Denver game, we didn't get too many opportunities in the red zone, but yeah, if I don't turn two balls over in Tennessee, that's 14 extra points and who knows how the game goes. It's something that we corrected, but I can't worry about that and just play football. Whatever happens, happens, and we'll move on from it."

Watson has a chance to move on from some struggles in the second half of the season, plus the opportunity to show his performance last season in the playoffs was a blip on the radar.

With a win or go home scenario on deck for the Texans, Watson understands the gravity of the NFL playoffs.

"It's going to happen fast," Watson said of the game on Saturday. "It's going to come by fast, the game is going to go by faster, the plays, the players play a little bit faster than the regular season. Everything just speeds up. So, just being able to be prepared and see how the energy and everything changes in a playoff game, it really helps out to kind of get that firsthand look last year. I know it didn't go our way, but we've got another opportunity this year."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here