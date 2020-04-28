State of The Texans
Texans Deshaun Watson making sure his teammates stay safe

Patrick D. Starr

The state of Texas is starting their steps to slowly reopen which was announced on Monday by Governor Greg Abbott. Texas will start its plan to open up businesses across the state at 25% capacity helping restart the economy. 

The state has had stay-at-home orders in place since April 2nd slowing movement throughout the state. 

The Texans have seen NRG Stadium shut down preventing players from rehab or working out at the facility. With rookie-mini camp and OTAs canceled due to the pandemic players have been stuck at their homes preparing for a virtual off-season.  

With the state opening back up, the Texans will stay in a virtual mode due to the NFL's plan until every team can have an even playing field. 

Houston Texans defensive end Charles Omenihu was pleased with the news and was happy that the state was opening back up for business. 

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson had some wise words for his teammate despite the recent news for the state. Watson took to Twitter to tell Omenihu to not get too crazy with the recent news from the state of Texas. 

Deshaun Watson Tweet
Deshaun Watson | Twitter

With Watson the clear leader of the Texans, it had some sage advice for his teammate with the COVID-19 pandemic still running rampant with not enough testing takes place at the moment. 

