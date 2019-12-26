State of The Texans
Texans Deshaun Watson Remains Limited at Practice With a Back Issue

Patrick D. Starr

For the second day in a row, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson remained limited at practice due to a back issue. The Texans did not have practice on Christmas Day but had to turn in an injury report and labeled Watson as a limited participant if there was a practice. 

With the Texans locked into the playoffs, getting Watson healthy heading into the playoffs is priority number one. The Texans matchup with the Tennessee Titans in week 17 will only matter if the Kansas City Chiefs lose to the Los Angeles Chargers. That would allow the Texans an opportunity with a win to move into the third seed in the AFC with a win over the Titans. 

Also, limited in practice for the Texans was safety Jahleel Addae (achilles), wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (illness), outside linebackers Jacob Martin (knee), Brennan Scarlett (achilles), wide receiver Kenny Stills (knee), and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (ankle).

Wide receiver Will Fuller V (groin) was the only Texans player not practicing on Thursday. 

Cornerback Bradley Roby (hamstring) was added to the injury report on Thursday. Roby has been dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered earlier in the season that caused him to miss five games.

