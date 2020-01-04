Texans Deshaun Watson Says His Relationship With Bill O'Brien Clicks

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson sat down with former NFL quarterback and now ESPN Analyst Matt Hasselbeck to discussed multiple topics heading into Wild Card Weekend.

With a focus on the game, Watson took the time to answer questions from Hasselbeck regarding head coach Bill O'Brien and his relationship.

Watson was open and honest about his and O'Brien's relationship three seasons into it. Feeling like they are from two different walks of life helps them with their strong bond inside the building.

"I think it's because we're from different parts of the world," Watson said of him and O'Brien's good relationship. "And with him, I think, all the quarterback wise the quarterbacks he's been around, I'm a little different, younger and more hip than most of the guys."

Watson continued to explain to Hasselbeck, "When I first came in, and of course, pre-draft, and stuff was cool. When I first got here in the spring, still getting to know each other feeling me out. I was quiet, but once training camp hit. He knew like the players around and the music I listening to the thing I wanted to talk about it was a little different, but he fell in love with it and, you know, we click, we click."

Their relationship has been one of understanding and little yelling, according to Watson. Watson has seen the infamous video clip of O'Brien and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady being separated on the sideline after a heated exchange during a regular-season game.

"No, no, not as bad as what I've seen, too," Watson said of no heated exchanges between him and O'Brien.

Watson continued, "Hopefully, we'll never get to that point, it probably will be some point in my career but is more in the film room, having a conversation, talk one-on-one. He might get onto me a little bit, but it's kind of it's not, I guess, loud in sort of speak as far as I everyone knows. He might come up to me and get on to me, and it's like okay I gotcha coach, you know, and then we'll go from there, but it's not like crazy."

Hasselbeck mentioned that he was told that Watson is a calming presence for O'Brien. Watson has helped O'Brien control his emotions, especially with the duo being the quarterback and head coach of the Texans.

"I don't get fazed by a lot," Watson continued. "Even when I make mistakes or even when something's going bad, and I think he just kind of looks at me and see how my demeanor is and my energy is. He's like I got to be just like him. He's the play-caller, I'm the quarterback, so as far as we go, the team goes, and everyone is looking at us, you know, especially adversity situations."

