Texans Deshaun Watson Selected to the 2020 Pro Bowl

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was selected for the 2020 Pro Bowl for the second time in his career. The game will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on January 26, 2020. This marks the 16th-consecutive season (2004-19) that the Texans have had at least one player selected to the Pro Bowl.

Watson, who will be making his second career and second consecutive Pro Bowl (2018-19), is 314-for-463 passing (67.8 percent) for 3,668 yards, 26 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and 100.4 passer rating this season. He is the first player in NFL history to record consecutive seasons with at least 25 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns (2018-19) and tied Steve Young (1994, 1998) for the most such seasons in NFL history.

Watson owns five games with over 250 passing yards and 40 rushing yards this season, which leads the NFL and ties Randall Cunningham (five in 1988) for the most in a season in NFL history. Watson also has seven rushing touchdowns in 2019, which is a single-season franchise record for a quarterback, and five games with three-or-more touchdown passes this season, which is tied for the second-most in the NFL in 2019.

OLB Whitney Mercilus, NT D.J. Reader, LS Jon Weeks, C Nick Martin and ILB Zach Cunningham were each named alternates.

