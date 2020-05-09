Texans Deshaun Watson wants to clear the air concerning the Bears

The Houston Texans are fortunate for the Chicago Bears for passing Deshaun Watson during the 2017 NFL Draft for quarterback Mitch Trubisky. There has been plenty of discussion of the Bears passing on not only Watson but Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

In the 2017 NFL Draft, Trubisky 2nd overall while the Chiefs traded up for Mahomes at 10th overall, and the Texans moved up at 11th overall to change the trajectory of all three franchises.

The Washington Posts John Feinstein talked for former Super Bowl MVP of the Washington Redskin Doug Williams. Feinstein said the following via his Twitter account.

Radio host from Fox Sports Doug Gottlieb chimed in to call it a miss for the Bears. In terms of missing an evaluation between the three quarterbacks. Gottlieb on Twitter claimed that the Bears "evaluated them all".

For the record, Watson had to clear up any misconception that the Bears talked to him during the draft process. Proving the Bears did not give Watson a chance to be an option at the second overall selection.

Either way, the Texans are more than happy that the Bears chose Trubisky while the Chiefs are content with Mahomes.

In 38 games over his first three NFL seasons, Watson threw for 9,716 yards, 71 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions. He has also rushed for 14 touchdowns. Watson tore his ACL his rookie season ending his promising start to his career early.



What could have been Bears

