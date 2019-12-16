Texans Deshaun Watson's 4th Quarter Play Proved The Difference in The Win Over The Titans

When Deshaun Watson took over the quarterback position for the Houston Texans, the trend continues to hold. If Watson has the ball in his hands and there is time left on the clock, the Texans have a chance to win the football game.

That held on Sunday with the Texans win over the Tennesee Titans 24-21 in their crucial AFC South showdown in Nashville. Watson played his best football when it counted the most in the second half going 7 of 10 for 142 yards and no turnovers fending off the Titans late surge.

Bill O'Brien continued to praise his quarterback despite two costly interceptions in the endzone in which even Watson called "dumb".

"Yeah, everybody on the team knows what he can do," O'Brien said of Watson. "He's a guy that we always know we're in the game, even if there's a mistake made by anybody, we're in the game. Even last week, we feel like we were still in that game, as bad as that was. Then this game, definitely there were some things that weren't that great, but that's football. That's the NFL, and if you can overcome adversity in a game in the NFL like that then you've got a chance, and that was what gave us a chance today. Everybody stayed focused and locked in, and was able to overcome some bad plays and make some good plays, and we ended up winning."

Watson himself liked what the offense did in the 4th quarter when it counted most matching the Titans step for step.

"We had to lock in, and that's what we did," Watson said of their 4th quarter performance. "It came down to that fourth quarter, of standing up and getting a drive-in and getting points on the board, and the defense making a stop. So yeah, it was just something that we definitely didn't want to, you know, let it slip out of our hand."

The Texans had to bounce back against the Titans after a disappointing performance against the Denver Broncos in week 14. Watson knew how important the game was on Sunday and had to set the tone for the Texans throughout the week.

"I mean, you deal with the adversity," Watson said of the Texans loss last week. "That's part of the NFL. Not everything goes your way throughout the week, during games, throughout practice, everything. You've got to be able to turn the page, live in the next moment, take care of the next moment, and focus on the next task at hand. We have a great locker room that a lot of guys are mature in that way to be able to turn the next page and keep focusing on what's next."

O'Brien appreciates Watson's dedication and leadership for the Texans, stating it starts with his attitude. No matter win or lose, Watson is the same player inside the locker room.

"He's got an excellent attitude," O'Brien said of Watson's demeanor. "He really is, he's the same guy every day. He's very positive. He's got a lot of confidence in his own ability. He's got a lot of confidence in his teammates. He loves being a Houston Texan. I think he has a lot of fun playing football. It's a place where he's in a zone on the football field. He loves being on the football field. He loves practice, he loves everything about it. I think that is the energy that the team feeds off of. They know that and Deshaun's the type of guy – with a guy like Deshaun at quarterback, your team feels like they have a chance to win every game they play."

