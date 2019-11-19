State of The
Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Texans Deshaun Watson's Pursuit of Greatness Comes From Correcting His Mistakes

Patrick D. Starr

It was the first time this season that Houston Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson did not account for a touchdown during a game. Watson and the Texans offense had their worst production of the season, only mustering 232 yards of offense.

The Texans offense runs through Watson, and the Baltimore Ravens frustrated him and the offense sacking him a season-high seven times. Watson 

With the struggles on offense, Watson takes it upon himself to correct mistakes and make sure they do not happen again on the football field. Head coach Bill O'Brien discussed Watson is buckling down to improve his game from the week before. 

"I mean, he does a really good job of that," O'Brien said of Watson's ability to improve his game. "You know he takes that to heart. Whether it's mechanics or read or something in protection or in the run game that he can fix you know the next week or whatever. He works very hard to correct his own mistakes."

Watson only completed 62.1% of his passes on Sunday, which was his second-worst passing day of the season. The Ravens were able to force the issue with Watson mixing coverages and getting him to hold the football.

Only 33 games into his NFL career, O'Brien feels there is plenty more for Watson to learn at the position. 

"The first year he played six games was injured," O'Brien continued on Watson. "Played a full season last year. He's only really into his what third season, but really it's two and a half seasons. I mean he's, he's got a lot of football left in his career. He's played a lot of football." 

Watson knows he has to be honest with himself to get better with his game by learning from his mistakes.

"Just the courage, the will to find ways to get better," Watson said of getting back to work. "Just find ways to try to improve and fit that in a mental bank if you make a mistake and try not to let that affect the team and yourself and your play."

In just those two and a half seasons, O'Brien sees that Watson does not make the same mistake twice on the field. That ability makes Watson successful on the field, and O'Brien sees the greatness in his quarterback. 

"The thing that he does is he really has a good memory bank," O'Brien said of Watson. "So he can understand what's happened and he's not a repeat error. He doesn't make the same mistake twice, but he still sees things that are new in his career. I think he does a great job of trying to work hard to correct things, and that's what great players do, and that's what he is."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Houston Texans Rule Out Lonnie Johnson, Jr., Justin Reid, and Mike Adams Against the Colts

Patrick D. Starr
0

The Houston Texans rule out three from their secondary heading into their matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

Podcast Episode 4.27: Houston Texans Lay An Egg Against the Ravens

Patrick D. Starr
0

State of the Texans discusses the Houston Texans' disappointing effort against the Baltimore Ravens.

Texans Working to Keep Keke Coutee Plugged In For the Stretch Run of the Season

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans working to keep Keke Coutee confident and part of the offense for the stretch run of the season.

Houston Texans Justin Reid a Long Shot to Play Thursday Against the Colts

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans Justin Reid and Mike Adams are more than likely not to play against the Indianapolis Colts due to concussions.

Texans Will Fuller, Bradley Roby, and Lonnie Johnson, Jr. Gametime Decisions for Thursday Night

Patrick D. Starr
0

Head Coach Bill O'Brien calls Will Fuller, Bradley Roby, and Lonnie Johnson, Jr. all have a chance to play on Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts.

Vernon Hargreaves III Preparing For His Role in the Texans Defense

Patrick D. Starr
0

The Houston Texans have cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III working as the nickel cornerback preparing him for the final stretch of the season.

Texans Bill O'Brien: “I Have No Idea What Pass Interference Is Anymore"

Patrick D. Starr
2 0

Head Coach Bill O'Brien was pretty clear about his thoughts on a non-call in the end zone on DeAndre Hopkins.

Texans Safety Group Dealing With Multiple Injuries on a Short Week

Patrick D. Starr
0

The Houston Texans safety group is dealing with key injuries that have depleted the group heading into Thursday Night Football.

Laremy Tunsil is Disappointed in the Texans Loss - Knows They Have to Regroup for Thursday Night

Patrick D. Starr
1 0

Houston Texans Laremy Tunsil understands they can't dwell on the loss with the Indianapolis Colts coming to town for Thursday Night Football.

New Team and New Atmosphere Has Texans Vernon Hargreaves III Rejuvenated

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans Vernon Hargreaves III is embracing his new team and attempting to put his best foot forward.