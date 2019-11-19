Texans Deshaun Watson's Pursuit of Greatness Comes From Correcting His Mistakes

It was the first time this season that Houston Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson did not account for a touchdown during a game. Watson and the Texans offense had their worst production of the season, only mustering 232 yards of offense.

The Texans offense runs through Watson, and the Baltimore Ravens frustrated him and the offense sacking him a season-high seven times. Watson

With the struggles on offense, Watson takes it upon himself to correct mistakes and make sure they do not happen again on the football field. Head coach Bill O'Brien discussed Watson is buckling down to improve his game from the week before.

"I mean, he does a really good job of that," O'Brien said of Watson's ability to improve his game. "You know he takes that to heart. Whether it's mechanics or read or something in protection or in the run game that he can fix you know the next week or whatever. He works very hard to correct his own mistakes."

Watson only completed 62.1% of his passes on Sunday, which was his second-worst passing day of the season. The Ravens were able to force the issue with Watson mixing coverages and getting him to hold the football.

Only 33 games into his NFL career, O'Brien feels there is plenty more for Watson to learn at the position.

"The first year he played six games was injured," O'Brien continued on Watson. "Played a full season last year. He's only really into his what third season, but really it's two and a half seasons. I mean he's, he's got a lot of football left in his career. He's played a lot of football."

Watson knows he has to be honest with himself to get better with his game by learning from his mistakes.

"Just the courage, the will to find ways to get better," Watson said of getting back to work. "Just find ways to try to improve and fit that in a mental bank if you make a mistake and try not to let that affect the team and yourself and your play."

In just those two and a half seasons, O'Brien sees that Watson does not make the same mistake twice on the field. That ability makes Watson successful on the field, and O'Brien sees the greatness in his quarterback.

"The thing that he does is he really has a good memory bank," O'Brien said of Watson. "So he can understand what's happened and he's not a repeat error. He doesn't make the same mistake twice, but he still sees things that are new in his career. I think he does a great job of trying to work hard to correct things, and that's what great players do, and that's what he is."

