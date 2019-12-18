State of The Texans
Texans Deshaun Watson's "Swag" Impresses Jameis Winston

Patrick D. Starr

Saturday's game between the Houston Texans and Tampa Buccaneers will showcase two of the more productive quarterbacks in the league. The Texans Deshaun Watson is four passing touchdowns away from setting a single-season franchise record while the Buccaneers Jameis Winston in the past two weeks has thrown for an NFL record back to back 450 plus yard games through the air. 

The two quarterbacks admire each other's play on the football field, and Winston is excited to see Watson's career unfold. 

"Met him twice, but really respect his game," Winston said of Watson. "I think he's a phenomenal player. He has his own way he plays with tremendous swag. Can throw any pass on the field, and this is a great leader. So, we are all going to enjoy watching him for a very long time."

The Texans know that Winston and the Buccaneers offense is going to press the issue through the air. Winston is currently second in the NFL with 30 touchdown passes, and in the past two games, he has thrown for 914 yards with eight touchdowns to 4 interceptions.

"That's crazy," Watson said of Winston's production the past two games. "He's a guy that – regardless – I mean, I've seen this since college. Regardless of who's out there on the field, he's going to go out there and ball. He's going to play, and he's going to play hard. He's going to take his chances."

Watson continued. "He's going to make mistakes, but he's going to turn those mistakes into positive plays on the next drive. He's a guy that's going to lead, and he's going to be a lot of -- he has a lot of confidence whenever he steps on the field that he's going to make the play and he's always going to make the play. He's definitely a great quarterback in my eyes, and he's been doing some great things, especially these past couple of weeks. Let the stats you put up, that's hard to really do, especially with all his top receivers being down. That's a great accomplishment."

