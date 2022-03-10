Skip to main content

Could Texans Draft Cincinnati's Sauce Gardner In First Round?

Houston Texans need to upgrade secondary and land No. 1 cornerback

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio will have multiple options when selecting in the NFL Draft. Teams primarily covert two positions on defense more than others: pass rusher and cornerback. 

Even before the release of Terrance Mitchell, cornerback was a prominent need for Houston's secondary. Desmond King is a free agent, Lonnie Johnson has switched positions twice and the team finished 23rd in pass defense

If the Texans stay put at No. 3 in April's draft, Cincinnati's Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner would be the only corner worthy of consideration at that spot. In a trade-back scenario, it's hard to imagine him not be one of the top choices. 

USATSI_17832276

Ahmad Gardner

USATSI_17296095

Ahmad Gardner

USATSI_17291802

Ahmad Gardner

Gardner's size, frame and testing numbers have cemented him as the class' top corner. A three-year starter for the Bearcats, the 6-3 defender has the tools teams covet in a shutdown corner. 

In college, he never allowed a touchdown in coverage. He also recorded nine interceptions and broke up 17 passes.

The secret ingredient to Sauce's game — as he puts it — is being forgetful. Not with the coverages or schematic look, but rather erasing what happened on the play before. 

"As a cornerback, you've got to have short memory," Gardner said last week at the Scouting Combine. "I say that's my only disorder that I have, short-term memory loss."

Gardner said there's a switch to his mood. Away from the football field, he's calm, lighthearted and carefree. 

When a receiver is lined up across his way, a new persona emerges, one ready to strike at any moment. It's how he came up with the nickname "Sauce."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Ikem Ekwonu
Play

Texans Draft Mills Bodyguard In Latest Mock

ESPN's Todd McShay has Houston Texans nabbing offensive line help

By Anthony Wood37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago
USATSI_17087342
Play

Texans Release Starting Cornerback Terrance Mitchell

Starting cornerback Terrance Mitchell is set to hit the open market before the start of free agency

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Deshaun Watson disappointed
Play

Is The Trade Market For Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson Getting Smaller?

What's next for the Houston Texans and Deshaun Watson after the Washington Commanders acquired Carson Wentz on Wednesday?

By Coty M. Davis4 hours ago
4 hours ago

"It's a level of competence," Gardner said. "When I'm on and off the field, I make sure I got the sauce, you know, and I just keep going."

New Texans coach Lovie Smith said his ideal cornerback stands at least 6-foot, with a frame and speed to match receivers that keep "getting bigger and bigger." 

"We ask our corners to tackle," Smith said. "They have ball skills, of course, but it still comes down to whether you can play man coverage a lot. That's a hard guy to find." 

Gardner has the size and speed locked up after posting a 4.41 40 time in Indianapolis. According to Pro Football Focus, he finished his career with a 31.8 passer rating and never allowed more than 18 yards per game in coverage. 

Houston very well could be looking in a different direction if it elects to stand pat. Sources have told TexansDaily.com that Caserio is willing to trade Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil for the right price. 

If that were the case, both North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu and Alabama's Evan Neal are options should they be available.

The eventual Deshaun Watson trade could impact a potential match between Gardner and Houston. The Carolina Panthers continue to inquire about Watson's status. 

USATSI_17832304

Ahmad Gardner

USATSI_16732070

Ahmad Gardner

USATSI_17108212

Ahmad Gardner

If Watson's legal situation clears, expect teams to present offers. Carolina, which holds the No. 6 pick, would likely include that selection in any deal to go along with future draft capital. 

Expect the Texans to upgrade at cornerback this offseason in both free agency and the draft. Gardner could be part of that upgrade. 

Ikem Ekwonu
News

Texans Draft Mills Bodyguard In Latest Mock

By Anthony Wood37 minutes ago
USATSI_17087342
News

Texans Release Starting Cornerback Terrance Mitchell

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
Deshaun Watson disappointed
News

Is The Trade Market For Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson Getting Smaller?

By Coty M. Davis4 hours ago
USATSI_17487634
News

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Washington Passes On Deshaun Watson, Trades For Colts' Carson Wentz

By Texans Daily Staff5 hours ago
russell-wilson-deshaun-watson-620
News

Sleeping On Seattle: Seahawks Want Trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson?

By Cole Thompson7 hours ago
3 pass rush 2022
News

Which of 3 Top Pass-Rushers to Texans in New Brugler NFL Mock Draft?

By Mike Fisher9 hours ago
Deshaun-Watson-Texans lawyers
News

'Plead the Fifth': Will Deshaun Watson Grand Jury Case Clear Way for Texans Trade?

By Cole Thompson10 hours ago
russ deshaun
News

Russell Wilson Trade Sets Texans Price For Deshaun Watson

By Cole Thompson21 hours ago