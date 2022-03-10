Could Texans Draft Cincinnati's Sauce Gardner In First Round?

Houston Texans need to upgrade secondary and land No. 1 cornerback

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio will have multiple options when selecting in the NFL Draft. Teams primarily covert two positions on defense more than others: pass rusher and cornerback.

Even before the release of Terrance Mitchell, cornerback was a prominent need for Houston's secondary. Desmond King is a free agent, Lonnie Johnson has switched positions twice and the team finished 23rd in pass defense.

If the Texans stay put at No. 3 in April's draft, Cincinnati's Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner would be the only corner worthy of consideration at that spot. In a trade-back scenario, it's hard to imagine him not be one of the top choices.

Gardner's size, frame and testing numbers have cemented him as the class' top corner. A three-year starter for the Bearcats, the 6-3 defender has the tools teams covet in a shutdown corner.

In college, he never allowed a touchdown in coverage. He also recorded nine interceptions and broke up 17 passes.

The secret ingredient to Sauce's game — as he puts it — is being forgetful. Not with the coverages or schematic look, but rather erasing what happened on the play before.

"As a cornerback, you've got to have short memory," Gardner said last week at the Scouting Combine. "I say that's my only disorder that I have, short-term memory loss."

Gardner said there's a switch to his mood. Away from the football field, he's calm, lighthearted and carefree.

When a receiver is lined up across his way, a new persona emerges, one ready to strike at any moment. It's how he came up with the nickname "Sauce."

"It's a level of competence," Gardner said. "When I'm on and off the field, I make sure I got the sauce, you know, and I just keep going."

New Texans coach Lovie Smith said his ideal cornerback stands at least 6-foot, with a frame and speed to match receivers that keep "getting bigger and bigger."

"We ask our corners to tackle," Smith said. "They have ball skills, of course, but it still comes down to whether you can play man coverage a lot. That's a hard guy to find."

Gardner has the size and speed locked up after posting a 4.41 40 time in Indianapolis. According to Pro Football Focus, he finished his career with a 31.8 passer rating and never allowed more than 18 yards per game in coverage.

Houston very well could be looking in a different direction if it elects to stand pat. Sources have told TexansDaily.com that Caserio is willing to trade Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil for the right price.

If that were the case, both North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu and Alabama's Evan Neal are options should they be available.

The eventual Deshaun Watson trade could impact a potential match between Gardner and Houston. The Carolina Panthers continue to inquire about Watson's status.

If Watson's legal situation clears, expect teams to present offers. Carolina, which holds the No. 6 pick, would likely include that selection in any deal to go along with future draft capital.

Expect the Texans to upgrade at cornerback this offseason in both free agency and the draft. Gardner could be part of that upgrade.