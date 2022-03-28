Texans Draft Defense In NFL Mock - Pass Rusher Or Cornerback At No. 13 ?

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans will have options when selecting at No. 3 and No. 13 picks next month at the 2022 NFL Draft. Should the franchise be focused on offense or defense early?

In the latest mock draft by Pro Football Focus, Houston addressed only the defensive sides of the ball in the first round. Standing pat at the No. 3 selection, the Texans find their leader of the secondary by adding Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton.

Failing to clear the 55th percentile among safeties with his 10-yard split (1.58s) and 40-yard dash (4.59s) is more of an indictment on Hamilton’s potential to be a track star than an elite football player. He is easily the most versatile player in the 2022 NFL Draft and should be a lock to go inside the first five picks. Per DraftKings, the odds are set at -140 for him to be a top-six pick, and he is currently the media consensus' No. 4 overall player. Houston is fortunate in that it can’t go wrong at No. 3 overall. Bereft of talent at nearly every position, the Texans can afford to draft the best player available at each of their selections in the peak of their rebuild as they navigate the additional three first-round picks they received from the Cleveland Browns in the Deshaun Watson trade. - PFF

© Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC Kyle Hamilton © Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports Kyle Hamilton © Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports Kyle Hamilton

Hamilton, the 6-4 do-it-all safety, has been a popular pick at No. 3 for Houston with good reason. New coach Lovie Smith has always been willing to put an emphasis on the safety position, regardless of the value diminishing over the past decade.

Although limited to seven games, Hamilton was arguably the top defensive back when on the field in both 2020 and 2021. During his final two seasons with the Irish, he recorded 97 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 10 pass deflections and four interceptions.

At No. 13, Houston addresses its interior pass rush by selecting Jordan Davis out of Georgia. Although viewed by many to be a nose tackle, PFF believes his size and speed would make him a terror to block in the AFC.

Davis is an impact starter right away in the NFL. He won’t be coveted for his pass-rushing skill set, but his ability to two-gap in the run game is second to none in this class. He’s the exact type of player that allows for NFL defenses to run light boxes without jeopardizing support in run defense, which combats at least some of the concerns surrounding his low snap volume at Georgia and positional value. - PFF

Davis was limited at Georgia due to the personnel ran by coach Kirby Smart and defensive coordinator Dan Lanning. He only recorded roughly 30 percent of defensive snaps, but also was a nightmare on passing downs.

Jordan Davis Jordan Davis Jordan Davis

Last season, Davis recorded five tackles for losses and a pair of sacks. In his four seasons with the program, he recorded 11.5 tackles for losses and only 11 sacks.

The Texans currently own 11 picks in April's draft — seven of which are in the top 110 selections. Houston general manager Nick Caserio has been open to trading down from No. 3 and No. 13 if the right offer were to be made in hopes of garnering more selections.