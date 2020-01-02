State of The Texans
Texans Duke Johnson Keeping a Calm Approach Entering the Playoffs

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- Understanding the expectations when he arrived in a trade from Cleveland during training camp, running back Duke Johnson is ready to do his part in their Wild Card matchup against the Buffalo Bills. 

Being the first playoff appearance of his career, Johnson compares it to his first game as a rookie in the NFL. Johnson is taking his first playoff game in stride and taking it day-by-day to prepare for the Bills. 

"Coming into this year, we kind of figured that was the kind of expectation around here," Johnson said of the Texans. "So I mean now that I'm here, It is exciting. But for me, I just treat it like another football game."

Head coach Bill O'Brien had his sights on Johnson the entire off-season attempting to land him in Houston. When former Browns general manager John Dorsey felt it was the right move, he relinquished Johnson to the Texans for a conditional draft pick. 

Johnson rewarded the Texans amassing 820 total yards and five total touchdowns and set a career mark for 410 rushing yards in a season. 

The Texans set their goals early on what they wanted from the season, and Johnson is pleased with being part of a team that has direction and a purpose. 

"I mean It's a great feeling," Johnson said of the Texans in the playoffs. "I think we all strive. I mean, every team in the league strives to be here, and I think it is a blessing honor to be here."

The focus will be on how the Texans use Johnson against the Bills on Saturday with him being a matchup issue for linebackers. Johnson has noted that the Bills like playing man-to-man coverage on third down, but he is not trying to overthink things over heading to gameday. 

"I just try to make it football make it simple," Johnson said of heading to the weekend. "Not overthink and don't do anything more than what I did all year."

