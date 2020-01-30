Texans Duke Johnson Painted in Mural at Traz Powell Stadium in Miami

With the Super Bowl LIV in full swing, Nike headed to Miami to help make their mark in the community by helping renovate one of the more famous football fields in the city, Nathaniel Traz Powell Stadium.

It was estimated that Nike spent around $2 million-plus to help upgrade the Stadium.

Traz Powell Stadium has been instrumental in helping produce many NFL football players, including Houston Texans running back Duke Johnson. Johnson played his high school football at Miami Norland.

During his senior season, Johnson compiled 1,957 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns, 14 receptions for 232 receiving yards and three touchdowns, three kickoff returns and one punt return for scores, as he led Miami Norland to 15–0 finish and state Class 5A championship.

The field had renovation's to the playing field, track, press box, locker rooms, lighting, and scoreboard, which took over nine months to complete.

Nike spokesperson, Josh Benedek, wanted to leverage the power of the Super Bowl and help the Miami Community. Benedek explained, "Nike set out to create a sustainable football field that not only minimizes the environmental footprint but will serve as a football and multisport facility for future generations of athletes."

Johnson was one of eight players to be painted on a mural outside the Stadium along with the New Orleans Saints Teddy Bridgewater, Dallas Cowboys Amari Cooper, Miami Dolphins Allen Hurns, Minnesota Vikings Dalvin Cook, Washington Redskins Quinton Dunbar, and the Cleveland Browns Olivier Vernon.

