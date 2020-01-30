State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Texans Duke Johnson Painted in Mural at Traz Powell Stadium in Miami

Patrick D. Starr

With the Super Bowl LIV in full swing, Nike headed to Miami to help make their mark in the community by helping renovate one of the more famous football fields in the city, Nathaniel Traz Powell Stadium. 

It was estimated that Nike spent around $2 million-plus to help upgrade the Stadium. 

Traz Powell Stadium has been instrumental in helping produce many NFL football players, including Houston Texans running back Duke Johnson. Johnson played his high school football at Miami Norland.

IMG_9811
Houston Texans Duke JohnsonNike

During his senior season, Johnson compiled 1,957 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns, 14 receptions for 232 receiving yards and three touchdowns, three kickoff returns and one punt return for scores, as he led Miami Norland to 15–0 finish and state Class 5A championship.

The field had renovation's to the playing field, track, press box, locker rooms, lighting, and scoreboard, which took over nine months to complete. 

Nike spokesperson, Josh Benedek, wanted to leverage the power of the Super Bowl and help the Miami Community. Benedek explained, "Nike set out to create a sustainable football field that not only minimizes the environmental footprint but will serve as a football and multisport facility for future generations of athletes." 

Johnson was one of eight players to be painted on a mural outside the Stadium along with the New Orleans Saints Teddy Bridgewater, Dallas Cowboys Amari Cooper, Miami Dolphins Allen Hurns, Minnesota Vikings Dalvin Cook, Washington Redskins Quinton Dunbar, and the Cleveland Browns Olivier Vernon.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bill O'Brien Named the General Manager of the Houston Texans

The Houston Texans have named head coach Bill O'Brien the general manager of the organization and named Jack Easterby the Vice President of Football Administration.

Patrick D. Starr

by

astronix

No More Hiding for Bill O'Brien After Being Named the Texans General Manager

Bill O'Brien has no more excuses after given full power within the Houston Texans organization by CEO Cal McNair.

Patrick D. Starr

by

AlTruckee

Texans DeAndre Hopkins, "I Would Play With Seven Fingers If I Had To"

Houston Texans DeAndre Hopkins played the Divisional Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a broken rib and dislocated fingers on his right hand. Despite all of the injuries, Hopkins was able to pace the offense once again.

Patrick D. Starr

Podcast Episode 4.36: Texans Make It Official and Add GM to Bill O’Brien’s Title

State of the Texans discusses the changes inside the building on Kirby Drive with Bill O'Brien officially being named the general manager of the Houston Texans.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Anthony Midget Takes Titans Secondary Position

The Houston Texans have lost secondary coach Anthony Midget to the Tennessee Titans.

Patrick D. Starr

Romeo Crennel to Return to the Texans in 2020

Romeo Crennel will return to the Houston Texans coaching staff to help the defense in 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Will Fuller Undergoes Surgery to Repair Sports Hernia

Houston Texans Will Fuller undergoes core muscle surgery after groin injury hampered him the final portion of the season.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Dillon88

Texans Continue Shuffling Roles Inside The Building for 2020

Houston Texans continue to shuffle key roles inside NRG for the 2020 season and more changes are expected to be coming by the summer.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Deshaun Watson Helps Send a Military Member to Super Bowl LIV

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson teams up with the USAA, the USO to send a a deserving military member to Super Bowl LIV.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Dillon88

Texans Deshaun Watson Likes the Idea of New Conversion Play Instead of The Onside Kick

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson likes the new "onside" conversion rule used at the Pro Bowl to keep the offense on the field and promote player safety.

Patrick D. Starr