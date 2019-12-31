State of The Texans
Texans Duke Johnson's Pass-Catching Presence Needed For The Post Season

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- On Saturday, the Houston Texans will need all hands on deck when facing one of the best defenses in the NFL in the Buffalo Bills. The Texans will be looking for an advantage when it comes to game-planning for the Bills, and a single trade during training camp made by Bill O'Brien could prove vital in the Wild Card round.

The arrival of running back Duke Johnson was a missing player that O'Brien felt his offense needed to help quarterback Deshaun Watson. Appearing in all 16 games this season, Johnson proved his worth for the Texans offense and set a career-high with 410 yards rushing while averaging 4.9 yards a rush.

It was a crash course for Johnson when he arrived from Cleveland learning the offense, but O'Brien is pleased with the outcome of the regular season for the fifth-year running back.

"Yea, Duke's done a good job," O'Brien said of Johnson. "Duke is a smart guy. Duke, like you said, is a good route runner out of the backfield but a good runner to good runner from the backfield. He's done a lot of good things for us. Really smart was able to come in here and pick up the offense and help us this year, no doubt about it."

Making his name in the passing game as a receiver, Johnson was able to do that for the Texans throughout the season. Catching 44 passes for 410 yards and three touchdowns, Johnson became the fourth running back in franchise history to record over 400 receiving yards in a season and the first since 2011.

Johnson also became the first Texans running back to record over 40 receptions in a season since Arian Foster, who accomplished it in 2012.

That versatility could prove vital for the Texans matching up against the Bills on Saturday.

"Yea, it helps," O'Brien said of Johnson's ability to matchup in the passing game. "You can put him in the backfield. You can put him in different spots in the formation where you can try to get him matched up in space. But yeah, it definitely helps that he has that skill set to be able to do that."

