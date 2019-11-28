Texans Dylan Cole Make It Known He Will Be "Better Than Ever" Coming Back From His ACL Injury

The Houston Texans placed linebacker Dylan Cole on the injured reserve this past week with a torn right ACL he suffered in their win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Cole injured himself in a non-contact situation covering a kickoff where he immediately went down clutching his right knee. This was Cole's third consecutive season where he ended up in the injured reserve with a serious injury.

Cole sounded off on Twitter about his ACL injury that ended his season.

I’ve been going through a lot of emotions this past week. 3 years, 3 significant injuries. But, the constant encouragement that I’ve gotten has helped me through it. I can’t thank you guys enough! I’ll be back out there next year better than ever! That’s a promise. Deut. 31:8

Cole led the Texans in special teams tackles with eight on the season.

Earlier in the week head coach Bill O'Brien discussed the loss of his special teams captain for the season.

"I have a lot of respect for Dylan," O'Brien explained. "And I know how hard he works and how well he plays. So, it's just a tough thing."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here