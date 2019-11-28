State of The
Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Texans Dylan Cole Make It Known He Will Be "Better Than Ever" Coming Back From His ACL Injury

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans placed linebacker Dylan Cole on the injured reserve this past week with a torn right ACL he suffered in their win over the Indianapolis Colts. 

Cole injured himself in a non-contact situation covering a kickoff where he immediately went down clutching his right knee. This was Cole's third consecutive season where he ended up in the injured reserve with a serious injury. 

Cole sounded off on Twitter about his ACL injury that ended his season. 

I’ve been going through a lot of emotions this past week. 3 years, 3 significant injuries. But, the constant encouragement that I’ve gotten has helped me through it. I can’t thank you guys enough! I’ll be back out there next year better than ever! That’s a promise. Deut. 31:8

Cole led the Texans in special teams tackles with eight on the season. 

Earlier in the week head coach Bill O'Brien discussed the loss of his special teams captain for the season. 

"I have a lot of respect for Dylan," O'Brien explained. "And I know how hard he works and how well he plays. So, it's just a tough thing."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans Johnathan Joseph is Tired of Moral Victories Against the Patriots - He Wants to Kick Their !#%

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph wants no more moral victories against the a New England Patriots team that has tormented them over the years.

Texans DeAndre Hopkins Knows Patriots Stephon Gilmore's South Carolina Roots Make Him Who He Is

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans DeAndre Hopkins knows fellow South Carolina native New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore is a dog because that is how his home state makes football players.

Bill Belichick Says the Texans' Offense is One That "Scares You To Death"

Patrick D. Starr
2 0

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick says the Houston Texans offense has his attention heading into their Sunday matchup.

Despite Off Days for The Texans, Deshaun Watson Was at the Facility Preparing for the Patriots

Patrick D. Starr
0

The Houston Texans had off days after a big win but quarterback Deshaun Watson was at the facility preparing for New England Patriots.

The Patriots Doing Things "Right All The Time" Leaves a Tough Task for the Houston Texans

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien knows the New England Patriots have set the bar high on how teams need to operate in the NFL especially with how they play on the football field.

Texans DeAndre Hopkins Picture Needs to Be Next to the Definition of an NFL Wide Receiver? - Bill Belichick Thinks So

Patrick D. Starr
0

Texans DeAndre Hopkins Picture Needs to Be Next to the Definition of an NFL Wide Receiver? - Bill Belichick Thinks So

Podcast Episode 4.28: Houston Texans Win A Slugfest Over the Colts

Patrick D. Starr
0

State of the Texans talks about the Houston Texans win over the Indianapolis Colts in an important AFC South win to keep their season trending in the right direction.

Wide Receivers Tommylee Lewis and Victor Bolden Work Out For The Houston Texans

Patrick D. Starr
0

Free-agent wide receivers Tommylee Lewis and Victor Bolden worked out for the Houston Texans on Tuesday.

The Houston Texans Work Out Running Backs Kenneth Dixon and Marcus Murphy

Patrick D. Starr
0

Free agent running backs Kenneth Dixon and Marcus Murphy worked out for the Houston Texans on Tuesday.

Houston Texans J.J. Watt Named the 2019 Big Ten Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans J.J. Watt was named the Big Ten's 2019 Big Ten Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award winner for his work with The J.J. Watt Foundation.