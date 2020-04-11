Texans Dylan Cole wants to wipe his injury history from his memory

Houston, Texas- With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down NFL facilities across the league, Houston Texans linebacker is now working on his own to continue to rehab a torn ACL he suffered during the 2019 season.

Cole is currently recovering from an ACL injury he suffered in week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts on a special teams kick off coverage play.

Cole went In the Trenches on Sports Talk 790 with N.D. Kalu and Chris Gordy, Cole discussed the inopportune times at hand, preparing for the 2020 season and now rehabbing his injury on his own.

When asked about his status on his knee, Cole was upbeat about where he was in his progress.

"I'm still rehabbing," Cole explained. "Still getting good treatment, and I'm still working out doing everything that I would be able to do if I was at the facility so. I feel very good about the process that I'm going through right now."

Cole is receiving direction from the Texans medical and rehabilitation staff to get him to the point of being able to be ready for the upcoming season.

It has been a tough road for Cole, who has landed on the injured reserve three times since entering the NFL in 2017. With a hamstring injury, a wrist injury, and now his ACL, Cole is still looking to play a full 16 game season for the Texans.

"I think I just had some unfortunate events happen," Cole said of his string of injuries. "That's part of football. It's the thing. We signed up for we understand that injuries do happen. I am taking steps to take care of my body just a little bit better this year. I thought I did a good job last year."

The Texans continue to back their special teams captain from last year and tender Cole this off-season who was a restricted free agent. Cole signed his tender and it back with the Texans for the upcoming season, joining one of the strengths of the defense at linebackers with Benardrick McKinney, Zach Cunningham, Peter Kalamabyi, and Tyrell Adams.

Moving on from his injuries, Cole is focused on the now and getting ready to help his team for the upcoming season.

"I'm trying to wipe that from my memory," Coles said of his injuries. "I understand that injuries do happen. It's one of the things I think I'll start rolling the dice a little better. It's just one of those things that you have to be prepared for, but it's not going to change the way I play."

In three seasons with the Texans, Cole has 61 total tackles, seven pass deflections and two interceptions in 31 career games. In 2019, Cole finished with eight special teams tackles.

"It's not going to change the way I take on the field and prepare for this game," Cole said of his injuries. "It's going to be the same Dylan Cole when I get out there. I'm going, 100% each play. I'm not worried about (it) when I'm running down on kickoffs."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here