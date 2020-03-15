Texans enter 2020 season with room to work with the new CBA in place

The Houston Texans and the rest of the NFL teams received news that a CBA has been agreed upon between the owners and players. The Texans are now in a position to benefit from the newly signed deal to keep their own high-profile players and be aggressive in free agency heading into the new league year.

The 2020 salary cap with now be set at $198.2 million and the Texans will have around $43 to $46 million in cap space to work with heading into the new league year. This is the current situation with the cap with the recent contracts of Brandon Dunn (re-signed to a three-year deal), Ka'imi Fairbairn (re-signed to a four-year deal), Darren Fells (re-signed to a two-year deal), Phillips Gaines (re-signed to a one-year deal), DeAndre Carter (re-signed with a one-year deal), and Dylan Cole (Texans place original round tender). When the new league year starts, the Texans will sign long snapper Jon Weeks (set to re-sign) and inside linebacker Tyrell Adams to new deals.

With the new CBA in place, the Texans are now in a position to spend the cash now and push their cap numbers up the future to land players. With the cap numbers set to rise due to the new deal, the Texans could sign both Deshaun Watson and Laremy Tunsil without issue and also be aggressive in free agency.

Working to get both Tunsil and Watson under contract longterm remain one of the Texans priority heading into 2020. The Texans and Tunsil are close on parameters of a deal and waiting for the CBA to be ratified will help push talks between the two sides to complete the deal.

Head coach Bill O'Brien has mentioned multiple times that keeping Watson and Tunsil in Houston is imperative for the organization and the new agreement in the CBA will help those discussions.

"I probably would tell you I'm not going to get into any specific contract negotiations," O'Brien said of Tunsil and Watson's contracts at the NFL Combine. "I don't think that's probably fair to the player, especially, and it's not fair to the club, but I will tell you that we want both those guys on the football team and we're working very hard to try to get that done. Those things take time. They don't happen overnight. Everything has to fit together relative to your team, your salary cap, what they're looking for, but with those two players, Deshaun Watson and Laremy Tunsil, we want those guys on our football team for a long time."

Highlights of the 2020 CBA League option to expand regular season to 17 games Expanded 14 team playoffs (goes into effect for the 2020 season) Increased 48-man game day roster (Must have 8 offensive lineman) Increased minimum player salary Increased benefits for active and former players Increased practice squad (size and eligibility)

With the Texans working to keep their core special teams in place with their signings to this point. Now, the real business for the team starts when the new league year starts in the near future.

