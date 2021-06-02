Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

Texans Execs Reveal What They See In Rookie LB Wallow

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio and assistant director of player personnel Matt Bazirgan discuss rookie linebacker Garret Wallow
Author:
Publish date:

One position the Houston Texans have completely stripped back and started to rebuild from scratch this offseason has been at linebacker. One of the newest additions was fifth-round rookie Garret Wallow out of TCU and in a recent video for the Texans, general manager Nick Caserio and assistant director of player personnel Matt Bazirgan both discussed Wallow and some of what they saw in the youngster.

"Instinctive player, runs well, good tackler, again played in a good defensive system [for] coach Patterson at TCU," said Caserio. "His skills translate to what we're doing defensively and is similar to some of the players that we have on the team currently."

READ MORE: Caserio And Co. Discuss The Harsh Reality Of Building The Texans

Since his arrival, an element of Wallow's game that both he and others have mentioned is leadership. Shortly after his selection, Wallow spoke of his desire to be "the best leader that I can" from the get-go. 

And clearly, this was something that the Texans had taken note of.

"A+ football character, everybody talks about that but it does matter, it makes a difference," said Caserio. "Coach-ability, willingness to take coaching, improve, handle adversity, adjust, handle transitions there's a lot of things that go into it but when you have more people like that in your building it pushes everybody along because it forces you to meet a standard and the expectation of like 'this is what we want.'"

A sentiment that Bazirgan mirrored.

"His energy, his juice, his passion, the way that his teammates responded to him from a leadership standpoint," said Bazirgan. 

And when on the field, Bazirgan praised the former safety for his ability to find the ball.

"He was around the ball a ton," said Bazirgan. "Kid with very good instincts, sniffs out the ball really well, can run."

The 6'2" 220-pound linebacker joins a crowded and competitive linebacker corps this year. And if Caserio and Bazirgan are correct, Wallow should be an integral part of this group at some point.

CONTINUE READING: Texans Analysis: What’s New RB Rex Burkhead Bring to ‘Patriots South’?

wallow
News

Texans Execs Reveal What They See In Rookie LB Wallow

burkhead
News

Texans Analysis: What’s New RB Rex Burkhead Bring to ‘Patriots South’?

nick phone
News

Caserio And Co. Discuss The Harsh Reality Of Building The Texans

rex b
News

Breaking: Texans Sign Vet RB Rex Burkhead; NFL Tracker

USATSI_13135886
News

Texans Execs On Rookie DT Lopez: Toughness, Leverage And Grit

Deshaun-Watson- red clutch
News

Depositions Against Texans QB Deshaun Watson Could Begin Soon

NFL
News

Old Faces, New Titles For Texans' Front Office

hou trip
News

‘The Triplets’: Can Texans Climb NFL Ranking?