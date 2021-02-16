Texans Exes - Hopkins Recruits Watt: 'Let's Finish What We Started'

Former Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has become the latest player to reach out to defensive end J.J. Watt, as he searches for a new home.

While it has become commonplace for NFL stars past and present to reach out to former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt since his recent release, pleading their case for him to join them, one of the most recent posts is particularly intriguing.

READ MORE: Texans Should Target DT Kawann Short: A '2-Way Risk'

Former Texans wideout DeAndre Hopkins has posted a photo of himself and Watt on social media with the tagline 'Let's finish what we started..."

Our thoughts? It's a move that would bring with it a sense of cruel irony for Texans fans at this point as their franchise continues its downward spiral.

Hopkins departed the Texans under a cloud last offseason in a trade that began the rapid crumble of Bill O'Brien's tenure in Houston.

The receiver's high-profile exit divided opinions and formed fractures that have yet to fully heal. And now another icon of football in the Lone Star State is leaving. ...

READ MORE: Panthers Would Trade RB McCaffery & 3 First-Round Picks For Texans QB Deshaun - Report

Former (present?) face-of-the-franchise Watt is out the door, and quarterback Deshaun Watson is pushing for the same fate, so seeing two of these former stars back together pushing for success elsewhere has a feeling of 'fate' to it ... If you believe in such things.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster took the opportunity to comment on the post, telling Watt to "Come play with your brothers." The Steelers, of course, being the current home to both T.J. and Derek Watt. And our sources indicate that the Packers, in Watt's home state, might be the premier choice. Oh, and there is reportedly mutual Cleveland interest.

At this point, only one person knows where Watt will end up, and that's the man himself. Near enough every NFL franchise has been linked with the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year who has made no secret of his desire to win a Super Bowl.

And at least one guy in Arizona thinks the Cardinals can be that team.

READ MORE: Is Texans Ex J.J. Watt 'Serious' About The Browns?