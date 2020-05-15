Texans expect a jump in production from Lonnie Johnson, Jr. in year two

Houston, Texas- Development remains key for the Houston Texans to improve as a team year to year. The next step to improve the overall roster depends on players like cornerback Lonnie Johnson, Jr.

Entering his second season with the Texans, Johnson is entering this season as a potentially valuable piece in the defense.

With Gareon Conley and Bradley Roby entrenched as the starters at cornerback, the Texans have shown they are not afraid to use multiple cornerbacks during the game. Johnson, who is the team's third-best option at cornerback, has a chance to be on the field much more than he was his rookie season.

Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver acknowledged Johnson's struggles as a rookie, but he attributed some of his struggles to a pass rush that did not get to the quarterback.

"The cornerback position, particularly for rookies, is a difficult one," Weaver said of Johnson. "To come in and have success early at corner is not easy. Those guys, they're out there on those islands, they're all by themselves, and sometimes they're just not being put in the best positions."

Johnson has only been playing the position for three full seasons since his junior season at Kentucky. The learning curve is still there for Johnson, and he is putting the work in to improve his game in 2019.

Working on his technique, Johnson is fine-tuning his game this off-season.

"Just stuff I wasn't used to doing," Johnson said of what he is working on. "I haven't really been playing that position for a long time, so I'm still learning it as well. So he is just helping me become an overall better corner. I'm just trying to build myself as well."

With the change in the Texans secondary, especially at the safety position, when asked about Johnson's potential move to help the safety group, Weaver shut that down.

"In terms of Lonnie moving to safety," Weaver explained. "I think Lonnie's a corner. I think Lonnie's a corner."

There are high expectations for Johnson this coming season. As a former second-round selection, Johnson is a cornerback in the Texans' long-term plan.

"I think he has press ability, he has length, he has speed," Weaver continued on Johnson. "We've got to get his confidence right, and I don't think he lacks in that area either."

Weaver continued, "I think he's going to come in now with more knowledge, not only of just the system but just of DB play in general, and I expect him to take a jump here in year two."

