Texans Expect "Quite a Bit" of J.J. Watt Against the Bills

Houston, Texas- With the return of J.J. Watt closing in for the Houston Texans in their Wild Card game with the Buffalo Bills. The Texans are going to use Watt accordingly during the game.

Just a day after defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel discussed getting Watt in on passing situations. Watt himself mentioned that he would play all the snaps if he could.

Head coach Bill O'Brien has observed Watt over the past two weeks working on the field with his teammates and likes what he has seen from the star defensive end.

When asked about Watt and how he has looked, O'Brien said he has looked "Good."

Then O'Brien added, "I think the whole team has really been locked in. We've had – everybody's been out there that's been able to be out there. We've had good practices. J.J.'s been right in there and performing his role to the best of his ability, and I think everybody's been locked in. It's going to take that to win the game. Buffalo's a very good team, a very disciplined team. So, I think we've had a good week. We got to have a good day today."

Watt has been absent since week nine of the season after tearing his pectoral the week before in the game with the Oakland Raiders. Two weeks ago, Watt was designated to return from the injured reserve, and he was activated this week to the 53-man roster.

With questions on how much time Watt will get on the field, O'Brien cleared that up quickly.

O'Brien added, "He's playing. That's what I mean, though. He'll be in there quite a bit."

