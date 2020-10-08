SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Texans Expected to Add Veteran Kicker Brett Maher to Practice Squad

jadateague

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are expected to add another veteran specialist to the ranks this week, in former Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, and Washington Football Team kicker, Brett Maher. 

The move would be a curious one for the Texans, with incumbent kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn having a solid year, and his only missed kick coming during week one against the Kansas Chiefs from 51 yards out. 

Fairbairn also recently signed a four-year extension in March, that will keep him in Houston until 2024.

Maher, who hasn't kicked in a regular-season game since week 13 of the 2018-19 season with the Cowboys, was released by Dallas following an inconsistent two seasons with the team. 

With Dallas, Maher was always known for his leg strength but struggled with his accuracy. What seemed to be a major issue for him, was his problems from mid-range on field goals. 

He was 19/19 from 20-29 yards, and hit 10 of 15 field goals from 50 yards and father, but was just 12/16 from 30-39 yards, and 8/16 from 40-49 yards, making him just 49/66 overall with field goals. 

Maher was not perfect in his first Cowboys season, but was reliable, hitting better than 80-percent on his field goals. During his second year in Dallas, however, the struggles began to really come out, as his percentage dropped off a cliff to just 66.7%.

However, Maher always carried the confidence of his teammates, as well as his head coach at the time, Jason Garrett. 

“Brett is someone who has been a good kicker for us. He made a lot of big kicks for us over the last couple of years," Jason Garrett said to the media last season. "We believe in him, and we believe he can do the job for us, and that’s an ongoing process for us.”

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans 2021 Free Agent Power Rankings: Stills vs. Fuller

We spotlight the five free agents the Texans are most likely to keep in 2021 (as of NFL Week 5)

Matthew Postins

Watt: Texans Rebuild Must Be Deshaun-Friendly

Watt Says The Houston Texans Rebuild Must Be Deshaun-Friendly ... So How Much Power Should QB Watson Have?

Mike Fisher

Injury Report: Texans Down A Tight End

The Houston Texans are down a tight end as they prepare to host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Anthony R Wood

Watt Tells His Texans Truth About His Bill O'Brien Conflict

Houston Icon J.J. Watt Tells His Texans Truth About His Bill O'Brien Conflict

Mike Fisher

Did Texans 'Players Revolt' - Or His Temper - Get O'Brien Fired?

'Loser's Lament': Did J.J. Watt-Led Houston Texans 'Players Revolt' - Or The Coach's Infamous Temper - Get Bill O'Brien Fired?

Mike Fisher

Patriots McDaniel a Texans 'Name to Watch'?

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels could be a great fit with the Houston Texans as the next head coach, according to an ESPN pundit

Matt Galatzan

Who Should Run The Texans? Copy The 'Chiefs Chain'

In The Post-O'Brien Era, Who Should Run The Houston Texans? Simple: Steal Some Kansas City Chiefs Leadership

Mike Fisher

Bieniemy Time? 5 Candidates As Texans Next Head Coach

The Houston Texans are in need of a new head coach after the departure of Bill O'Brien, and thankfully, there is no shortage of options available.

Anthony R Wood

by

MikeFisher

Why Romeo Crennel Is The Perfect Coach For Today's Texans

The Houston Texans are set to endure months of speculation and headlines as to their future head coach. But for now, former players speak out on exactly who Romeo Crennel is and why he's 'perfect for a situation like this.'

Anthony R Wood

Crennel's Texans Fall In SI Power Rankings

For hopefully the last time this season, the Houston Texans have fallen further down SI's NFL Power Rankings as they prepare for a new era under Romeo Crennel.

Anthony R Wood