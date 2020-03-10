Texans Extend Darren Fells with a two-year contract

The Houston Texans have agreed to terms with tight end Darren Fells with a two-year deal worth $7 million. Fells was set to be an unrestricted free agent after signing a one-year deal with the team last off-season.

Fells set career highs in receptions (34), targets (48), yards (341) and touchdown receptions (7). His seven touchdown receptions as a tight end were a franchise record for the Texans.

Moving into the starting role due to injuries to both Jordan Thomas and Kahale Warring, Fells started 16 games in his first season for the Texans.

For his career, Fells has appeared in 86 games catching 102 passes for 1,171 yards and 17 receiving touchdowns.

