State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Texans find contract value in Brandin Cooks trade with the Rams

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans continue to make trades that keep them at the forefront of the NFL and this time it was the acquisition of wide receiver Brandin Cooks from the Los Angeles Rams. The Texans add another weapon for quarterback DeAndre Hopkins by sending their second-round selection (57th overall) to the Rams for Cooks and a 2022 4th round selection. 

The Rams dumped Cooks for a draft pick but they are still on the hook for the guaranteed money they have paid out to his after signing him to an extension before the 2018 season. Signed to a 5-year 81-million dollar contract, Cooks was guaranteed $50.459 million. 

The Rams have paid all of Cooks' guarantees, leaving the Texans with a contract for Cooks with no guaranteed money. 

With the trade, the Rams will have $21.8 million of dead cap space, they have also paid him a $4 million roster bonus that was due on the third day of the league year.

The Texans are on the hook for $8 million base salary in 2020 with no guaranteed money due. Cooks has no guaranteed money left in the final three years of his contract leaving the Texans in control of his future with the team. 

Cooks has offseason roster bonuses in 2022 and 2023 on the third day of each league year.

Originally drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the 2014 NFL Draft in the first round with the 20th overall selection out of Oregon State. 

For his career, Cooks has played in 88 games catching 402 passes for 5,730 yards and 34 touchdowns while averaging 14.3 yards a reception. He also had four straight seasons of 1,000-yards receiving seasons from 2015-2018. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans acquire Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks in trade

The Houston Texans have traded for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks by sending a second-round draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Charles Omenihu has advice for the draft-eligible prospects leading up to the NFL Draft

Houston Texans Charles Omenihu joined The Longhorn Network and gave his advice on what draft-eligible prospects should do leading up to the NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

SOTT's Community Five-Round Mock Draft Version 1.0: Texans land help on all levels

The State of the Texans community put together a mock draft for the Houston Texans for five rounds. It was a solid haul in the mock draft.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Patrick Starr

Bengals looking forward to ex-Texan D.J. Reader's energy on their roster

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor looking forward to what ex-Houston Texans nose tackle D.J. Reader will bring to the interior of their defense.

Patrick D. Starr

SOTT Seven Round Mock Draft Version 1.0: Texans defensive front receives much-needed help

A Houston Texans seven-round mock draft where the defensive front has talent added and a wide receiver is added to help give Deshaun Watson another weapon.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Patrick Starr

Dylan Cole signs restricted tender keeping him with the Texans for 2020

Houston Texans inside linebacker Dylan Cole has signed his restricted free agent tender bringing him back to the roster for 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Patrick Starr

Texans have a video conference with Utah's Leki Fotu

The Houston Texans have met with Utah defensive tackle Leki Fotu via video conference in preparation for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Kliff Kingsbury has no concerns with Cardinals and Texans trade being finalized

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has no concerns with the trade with the Houston Texans being finalized before the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans working to prepare for the "virtual" 2020 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans are preparing to conduct the 2020 NFL Draft from their own homes in a virtual format.

Patrick D. Starr

The Rundown: A closer look at Bradley Roby's three-year deal with the Texans

The Houston Texans signed cornerback Bradley Roby to a three-year deal and it is both team and player-friendly looking at the final numbers.

Patrick D. Starr