Texans "fortunate" to land Ross Blacklock in the 2020 NFL Draft

Patrick D. Starr

Entering the 2020 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans were short on high-end draft capital but were able to land the 40th overall selection in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals. No first-round pick, the Texans were able to land a talented player in the second round that many around the league that felt was worthy of being a day one selection. 

On day two of the NFL draft, the Texans were able to let the draft board speak fall to them accordingly and land a much need inside presence for their defense. 

A guest with NFL Network's Wille McGinest on NFL Total Access, head coach Bill O'Brien took time to discuss the Texans' new-look offense entering the 2020 season.

O'Brien admitted the Texans were fortunate to land Ross Blacklock where they did in the draft sitting at 40th overall. 

"I think you look," O'Brien started. "I think the way that the way that it fell at the 40th pick we felt like really fortunate to be able to get Ross Blacklock."

Blacklock his final season for the Horned Frogs, recorded 40 total tackles last year with 9.0 tackles for loss along with 3.5 sacks. He locked up First-Team All-Big 12 honors for his work in 2019.

As a freshman for the Horned Frogs, Blacklock was a Freshman All-American and Big 12 Co-Defensive Freshman of the Year for his strong debut season. Blacklock had 27 total tackles, 6.5 for a loss, and two sacks in 14 starts.

"This is a guy that really was productive player his last year there at TCU," O'Brien said of Blacklock. "Overcame some adversity there, really good guy, and going to really add to our front."

The Texans from that point were able to add a potential pass rusher Johnathan Greenard in the third-round and cornerback John Reid in the fifth-round to give the defense much needed youthful reinforcements. 

"Then from there," O'Brien added. "We were able to draft some other guys that we think can come in and produce and help. We're looking forward to working with one more able to get back you know on the field with these guys.

The Texans continue their virtual off-season as it enters its third week of operation. Along with the rest of the NFL, the Texans are waiting for clearance to return to their facility to resume football activities with the entire team. 

