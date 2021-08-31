Texans Gain Back OL Cannon, Taylor To Be Cut?

One of the two offensive linemen that has been on the PUP list is set to return prior to roster cuts

HOUSTON -- Texans veteran offensive tackle Marcus Cannon returns to practice Monday for the first time after undergoing offseason arthroscopic knee surgery and suffering a strained calf.

Cannon is expected to practice on a limited basis Monday, according to coach David Culley.

Meanwhile, offensive guard Lane Taylor, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament, isn't ready to practice yet.

Both Cannon and Taylor started training camp on the active-physically unable to perform list.

Culley said at the start of training camp he expected both players to be ready for the start of the regular season.

“They're making progress at that," Culley said Friday morning at training camp. "They're both right on schedule when the surgeries happen and whatnot, they're both right on schedule right now, and their rehab is going great. We'll just see as it goes, but we anticipate that happening.”

The Texans obtained Cannon, a former Texas Christian standout from Odessa, a 2021 fifth-round draft pick and a 2021 sixth-round draft pick from the New England Patriots in exchange for the Texans' 2021 fourth-round draft pick originally obtained from the Arizona Cardinals and a 2021 sixth-round draft pick.

Taylor, 31, played for Texans offensive line coach James Campen in Green Bay after going undrafted out of Oklahoma State and earned the starting right guard position.

According to sources told to Texans Daily, the Texans may wind up releasing Taylor in a procedural move, but he could return soon as a veteran exemption on the practice squad. The move would allow Houston to have more time to get Taylor ready as he continues to recover from torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered last season.

It also would free a roster spot to allow Houston to keep an active linemen to the final 53-man staff. When healthy, Taylor is expected to compete for the starting right guard job.

Cannon adds competition to both the guard and tackle position. Currently, Houston has experimented with former 2019 first-round pick Tytus Howard at left guard and second-year offensive tackle Charlie Heck at right tackle.

Howard was expected to battle with Cannon for first-team reps at right tackle prior to the start of the season. With the success at left guard, perhaps the real battle is between Heck and the veteran.

Should Heck remain the starter, Cannon could be an option to replace Max Scharping at right guard.

As for the offensive linemen remaining, the Texans have already waived or released Jordan Steckler, Carson Green, Danny Isidora and Ryan McCollum. They are still expected to cut several others prior to Tuesday's 3 p.m. roster deadline.

