Texans Gain TE, But Lose Starting CB For 'Disciplinary Reasons'

Anthony R Wood

After a troublesome week that has seen the Houston Texans lose three linebackers due to COVID-19, the final injury report does deliver some positive news on offense for fans awaiting Sunday's meeting with the Jags. 

That good news: Versatile tight end Jordan Akins will finally return this week after a lengthy absence. 

But now comes a surprising weekend update, as cornerback Bradley Roby will not travel with the team to Jacksonville and has been ruled out for the game. The move is not injury/health-related; the Houston Chronicle says it is for "disciplinary reasons.''

Did Not Participate

Kyle Emanuel, LB (Concussion) - Out

Full

Peter Kalambayi, LB (Hamstring)

Bradley Roby, CB (Knee)

Randall Cobb, WR (Illness)

Jordan Akins, TE (Ankle/Concussion)

Reserve/Covid-19

Jacob Martin, OLB

Whitney Mercilus, OLB

Dylan Cole, LB

Max Scharping, LG

READ MORE: How Important is Jordan Akins to Texans?

Akins has not seen the field since Week 4 when the Texans lost to the Minnesota Vikings in what was Bill O'Brien's last game as head coach and general manager. An excellent receiver after the catch, Akins' return is a welcome one for a team looking to record just their second win of the season.

The return of Kalambayi is also timely. Having not played since their Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Kalambayi becomes just the fifth healthy linebacker currently on Houston's active roster. This comes after they lost Martin to a positive COVID-19 test earlier this week, with Cole and Mercilus also ruled out due to close contact with Martin. Throw in the loss of Emanuel who has been ruled out with a concussion, and an already thin Texans linebacking corps is in need of immediate help.

READ MORE: Should Texans Call Clay Matthews for LB Temp Help?

It seems highly likely the Texans will activate at least one of Nate Hall and Emmanuel Ellerbee this weekend, the only two healthy linebackers currently on the practice squad.

In the case of Roby, his practicing this week was to be a boost for this Texans secondary. A starter all season and arguably the best corner currently on the roster, Roby had been recovering from a knee injury suffered prior to last week's bye.

But now ... another issue for Roby.

Looking across the field and the Jaguars look to be relatively healthy heading to TIAA Bank Field. 

Questionable

Shaquille Quarterman, LB (Knee)

Out

Dakota Allen, LB (Ankle)

Gardner Minshew, QB (Thumb)

Devine Ozigbo, RB (Hamstring)

READ MORE: Tank vs. Texans? Jags Benching QB Minshew

The biggest news is, of course, the right thumb injury to starting quarterback Minshew which will see rookie Jake Luton make his first NFL start.

From Houston's point of view, this is good news given their defensive frailties. They will want to pressure Luton early and often to force mistakes from the get-go. Don't be surprised if, given their injuries at linebacker, the Texans trend more towards a 4-3 defensive scheme. This of course has the added bonus of allowing for more pressure on Luton. 

With all their absences, perhaps this will be the game where fans finally see breakout performances by rookie defensive tackle Ross Blacklock and outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard, who have found snaps hard to come by so far this year. 

In fact, thinking optimistically, these forced moves could be a blessing in disguise, shaking up a defense that hasn't consistently produced all season.

