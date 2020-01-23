Texans Gareon Conley Has Procedure on His Right Ankle

Houston Texans cornerback Gareon Conley underwent a procedure on his right ankle this past week to remove a screw. Conley shared the experience through his Instagram showing the end result of the procedure and called the surgery "nothing major".

Conley was traded for by the Texans before the trade deadline in a deal with the Oakland Raiders. The Texans sent the third-round pick acquired from the Seattle Seahawks trade for Jadeveon Clowney for Conley.

Conley appeared in eight games (6 starts) posting 27 totally tackles and 11 pass deflections. The 11 pass deflections during that stretch of games led the Texans. In two games during the playoffs, Conley had 10 total tackles, 1.0 sack, and three pass deflections.