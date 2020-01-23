State of The Texans
Texans Gareon Conley Has Procedure on His Right Ankle

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans cornerback Gareon Conley underwent a procedure on his right ankle this past week to remove a screw. Conley shared the experience through his Instagram showing the end result of the procedure and called the surgery "nothing major".

Conley was traded for by the Texans before the trade deadline in a deal with the Oakland Raiders. The Texans sent the third-round pick acquired from the Seattle Seahawks trade for Jadeveon Clowney for Conley. 

Conley appeared in eight games (6 starts) posting 27 totally tackles and 11 pass deflections. The 11 pass deflections during that stretch of games led the Texans. In two games during the playoffs, Conley had 10 total tackles, 1.0 sack, and three pass deflections. 

Deshaun Watson and Laremy Tunsil Representing the Texans at the 2020 Pro Bowl

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson and Laremy Tunsil are taking in the week leading up to the game during Pro Bowl week in Orlando, Florida.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Justin Reid to Undergo Shoulder Surgery

Houston Texans’ safety Justin Reid will have surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

Patrick D. Starr

Anthony Weaver's "Attention to Detail" Will Help the Texans Defense

Houston Texans Whitney Mercilus and Brennan Scarlett are looking forward to getting to work with new defensive coordinator, Anthony Weaver.

Patrick D. Starr

Anthony Weaver Promoted to the Texans Defensive Coordinator

Houston Texans defensive line coach Anthony Weaver will take over the defense for the 2020 season and replace Romeo Crennel.

Patrick D. Starr

Dillon88

Texans Part Ways with Senior VP of Football Administration Chris Olsen

The Houston Texans have fired their Senior VP of Football Administration Chris Olsen heading into the 2020 season. Olsen helped set up the Texans cap situation and contracts for the organization for the past 13 seasons.

Patrick D. Starr

Tye.

Bill O'Brien's Lack of Words Signaled Change Was Coming for the Texans

Head coach Bill O'Brien's final press conferences of the season was a precursor of the changes coming to the organization leading into 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

Patrick D. Starr

Ten Things to Know on Texans Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver

Houston Texans have named defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver as their defensive coordinator. Here are ten things to know about the Texans new defensive coordinator.

Patrick D. Starr

Romeo Crennel Not Expected to Run the Texans Defense in 2020

The Houston Texans defense appears to be ready to move on without Romeo Crennel for the 2020 and defensive line coach Anthony Weaver is the favorite to land the position.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans and John Pagano Part Ways Heading into 2020

Houston Texans outside linebacker coach John Pagano has been dismissed from the coaching staff according to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson.

Patrick D. Starr