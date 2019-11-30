Texans Gareon Conley Listed as Questionable Heading Into Sunday Against the Patriots

Heading into Sunday night football against the New England Patriots, the Houston Texans could be without cornerback Gareon Conley. Conley was limited the entire week with a hip injury he sustained in the Texans win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Conley has started four games since being acquired from the Oakland Raiders in a trade deadline deal. He has 14 tackles, and six passes defended in those games he has started.

The Texans did receive good news with the return of Bradley Roby (hamstring) and Lonnie Johnson, Jr. (ankle) returning to play on Sunday. If needed, the Texans could rest Conley and roll with Johnathan Joseph, Vernon Hargreaves III, Bradly Roby, Keion Crossen, and Lonnie Johnson.

