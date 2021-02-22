Texans Get 2 Watson Trade Offers; Caserio 'Categorically Opposed To Ever' Dealing Deshaun

Houston Texans rookie general manager Nick Caserio is being tested. And whether you believe he's "passing'' the test or "failing'' it depends on your view of the franchise's future with Deshaun Watson.

"At least two teams have given offers to Houston and gotten zero feedback," national reporter Peter King writes. "Like, no reaction, no 'We’ll get back to you.' Nothing."

King adds that despite the quarterback's trade request, Caserio is "categorically opposed to trading Watson, period - either in the next nine weeks before the draft (when he’d clearly get the best deal to start the Texans’ post-Watson lives) or ever.''

This is a positive thing for the new GM ... assuming he helps close the chasm that exists between the front office and the Texans' best player. If Watson ends up back in the fold, back on the field and with faith and trust in the front office? Caserio's "no, never'' position will have been justified.

In King's weekly Football Morning In America column, he writes that Caserio isn't even listening to offers for Watson, but also notes, as we have, that there is a window for the Texans do so something that "wins'' the situation. We are two months away from the NFL Draft. There is a windfall to be had by Houston if it deals Deshaun in advance of the Draft ... and a wasted season around the corner, quite possibly, if they both fail to trade him and fail to heal the wounds.

Meanwhile, the bidders? The Carolina Panthers are willing to go all-in here. The Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos are clearly interested. The New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers could be in play as well.

One way or another, Nick Caserio has a chance to achieve the biggest accomplishment he might ever register as the Houston GM: Solving the Watson problem in a timely and beneficial fashion.

