Texans Tryouts: Houston Hero & Ex NFL First-Round Pick

The Houston Texans are providing tryouts to a pair of names that offer some level of familiarity to local fans.

Linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee, the former Rice standout who was recently released by the Seattle Seahawks, is on the workout list, as first reported by the Houston Chronicle, as it linebacker Deone Bucannon, a former NFL first-round pick.

Ellerbee, 23, who played at Strake Jesuit College Preparatory in the Houston area, is 6-foot-1, 235-pounder who began his NFL career in 2018 as an undrafted free agent with the Atlanta Falcons. The former All-Conference player for the Owls has also had a stint with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bucannon, 6-1, 211, was an Arizona Cardinals first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Washington State. Bucannon has been a sort of safety/linebacker hybrid player in the NFL, starting with his four seasons with the Cardinals. Bucannon, 28, has spent time with four teams, most recently as a Falcons practice-squadder.

The Chronicle reports that the Texans also worked out tight end Dax Raymond (6-5, 250) and defensive back Roderic Teamer (5-11, 190), who last season played with the Chargers.

READ MORE: Bieniemy Time? 5 Candidates As Texans Next Head Coach

The Texans are of course keeping tabs on prospects as NFL teams always do as they also prepare for the weekend's games. In the case of Houston, that preparation is all about a Sunday visit to NRG Stadium from the Jacksonville Jaguars, and at 0-4 they will do so under a new coach, interim boss Romeo Crennel, who was tabbed this week to replace the fired head coach and GM Bill O'Brien.