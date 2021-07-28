What Does Texans' GM Nick Caserio Think About Unvaccinated Players?

He provided insight on his team's vaccination rate and the NFL's controversial new COVID policy

HOUSTON -- As teams prepare for the next month of training camp, the vaccine policy set by the NFL will be a subject of conversation.

On Wednesday, Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio would not disclose if his roster has met the NFL-mandated 85 percent impact when it comes to players being vaccinated from COVID-19. Any team that has proven they are at 85 percent or higher vaccine rates are able to be more relaxed with practices.

“I’m not going to get into the percentage,” Caserio said before practice. “We’ve made progress from the spring relative to where we are now. We’re on track. I think we’re in a decent position. Our players have done a good job of responding.”

Houston placed offensive tackle Geron Christian, running back Buddy Howell and wide receiver Taywan Taylor on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday afternoon<>. This likely indicates that either a player tested positive for COVID or has been exposed to the virus in the last several days.

Per NFL policy, the players are required to quarantine for an extended amount of time.

“We’re making some progress on the vaccine front,” Caserio said. “It’s not about picking sides. It’s about educating the players. It’s about providing them with information and resources. The reality is Covid is with us. All of us have to maintain vigilance and be smart about how we’re handling everything."

Caserio did give high praise to the NFL on its work on convincing players to receive the vaccine.

“The league has done a great job of putting protocols in place with the goal of giving every team the opportunity to be functional.”

The Texans will return to training camp Thursday at NRG Stadium.

