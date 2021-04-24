Texans GM On NFL Draft Patience: 'Staring Contest And Bean Bag Toss'

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio discussed the team's strategy for the upcoming NFL Draft, and how the team plans to keep busy while they wait through Rounds 1 and 2

The Houston Texans don't have the luxury of having a first- or second-round pick this year. Thankfully, general manager Nick Caserio has a plan for how to fill the time before their 67th overall pick.

"We're going to have a staring contest, we're going to have bean bag toss," joked Caserio when speaking to Texans Radio.

"You want to be respectful of the process and theres certain things that we can do, we can have some discussions about maybe some particular players," said Caserio. "Or again, trades happen 'Okay, what was the trade? Okay,' and just go through the mechanics, this way when we actually get to that point whenever we pick it's kind of seamless and we haven't sat around and done nothing which, hopefully, we won't do."

A seamless draft would be ideal for an organization that has endured its fair share of roster issues, performance issues and negative press in recent months.

Caserio may have only been in the building for a matter of months, but already it is well known that he likes to keep his cards close to his chest. And, unsurprisingly, Caserio was careful not to delve into too much detail when asked how the team have been preparing for the upcoming draft.

"We're just going to try to maximize our picks whenever those are and just be prepared to pick whenever that is," said Caserio.

For a team like the Texans, maximizing their picks is an absolute must in 2021. The roster has holes across the board, and with a new defensive scheme coming in a different style of playmakers will be required.

Of course, every GM will be faced with the decision to go for a player they 'need' or one they 'want' when their turn to pick comes up, and Caserio was typically 'matter of fact' when asked how the team plans to act if put in this situation.

"You're working through the draft and the players are coming off, and you're looking at the players graded at different levels," said Caserio. "You just have to assess the information real time and then just look at whatever the alternatives are and decide 'Okay, what makes the most sense?' at that time."

Fingers crossed this 'sensible' approach to the draft pays dividends for a team that is in need of a strong rookie class. The Texans need to "win'' this draft, as much as possible ... right after they crown bean-bag and staring-contest victors.

