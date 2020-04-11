Texans have a pre-draft virtual meeting with Tulsa's Reggie Robinson, II

The Houston Texans continue their work heading towards the NFL Draft and have met virtually with Tulsa Golden Hurricane cornerback Reggie Robinson, II. Robinson is one of the names the Texans have met with during the draft process virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robinson had a strong senior season for the Golden Hurricanes earning 1st team All-American Athletic Conference honors after leading his squad with four interceptions and 13 pass breakups. Robinson also had 38 total tackles, one for loss, and two fumble recoveries.

During his career, Robinson appeared in 45 games and had four interceptions and 132 total tackles.

Robinson took part in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, 2020 NFL Combine, and the Reese’s Senior Bowl. After a strong showing at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, Robinson was a late invite to the NFL Combine.

At the NFL Combine, he ran a 4.44 forty-yard dash, vertical jumped 36.0 inches and had a broad jump of 132.0 inches.

The experience at the Senior Bowl, Robinson took in the coaching to refine his game.

“It was a great experience," Robinson said of the Senior Bowl. "They talk to you about different things. Like they have a different way of calling coverages and stuff like that. That was new. Then it was learning their techniques that they want you to play, which at my school we actually played a lot of coverages, so it was pretty easy to pick up on.”

