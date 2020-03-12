Texans have a pre-draft visit set up with Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray

The Houston Texans have a pre-draft visit set up with Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray on March 18th. NFL Network's James Palmer first reported the visit scheduled between the Texans and Murray.

Murray has 15 visits planned which included the Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, and the Oakland Raiders.

Considered a day one prospect by some and day two by others, the Texans are doing their due diligence on the athletic linebacker from Oklahoma.

Murray was a playmaker for the Sooners since his arrival to the defense being named Co-Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year starting 14-games. His sophomore season, Murray ranked third in the FBS with 155 total tackles with 12.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.

In 2019, Murray was named an All-American after starting 14 games and leading the team with 102 total tackles and 17.0 tackles for loss.

At the NFL Combine, Murray felt that his on-field intelligence is not discussed enough as a football player.

"I just think my intelligence," Murray said of what is not discussed enough about his game. "I think I’m an extremely instinctual player. I watch between 5-6 hours of tape every day. First guy in the building in the morning with my position coach watching film. All those things, they pay off and able to use them on Saturdays. So I think my intelligence. Something that here I’m just trying to harp on when I’m in meetings, formal interviews with teams is just letting guys know, letting guys see how smart I am."

Murray credited his success at Oklahoma to the hard work he put in on and off the field.

"I’ve always been a guy that’s always harped on being a hard worker," Murray explained. "I truly just try to lead by example and it’s just my passion for the game. I try to pattern my game after guys like Luke Kuechly and seeing how smart he is, how much time he puts into the film room. I think that’s extremely critical for being a really good linebacker. So being that guy that can be in the film room, seeing all those plays and getting more little hints and stuff before the game and being able to put my teammates in a better position to make plays is definitely the type of guy I am."

The Texans are allowed thirty pre-draft visits to their facility and Murray is the first known prospect.

