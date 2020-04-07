State of The Texans
Texans have a video conference with Utah's Leki Fotu

Patrick D. Starr

With the COVID-19 pandemic preventing in-person visits, the Houston Texans have used one of their three weekly video conferences with Utah defensive tackle Leki Fotu. The conference with the prospect is allowed to last one hour and is recorded by team personnel to report back to the NFL to make sure the team in compliance with the new rules for meeting with draft-eligible prospects during the pandemic. 

Pronounced “leck-ee foe-too”, Fotu was able to have a solid 2019 season for the Utes putting up 29 total tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 13 games. He earned 1st-team All Pac 12 honors but he was also selected to AP-All-American third-team honors.

Fotu measured in at 6-foot-5 and 330 lbs. at the NFL Combine. 

Playing rugby in high school, Fotu only played one season of football in high school before playing for the Utes.

In 45 games, Fotu started 28 games and was able to land 1st-team All-Pac-12 honors in his final two seasons. Fotu posted 85 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, 18.0 tackle for loss, 3 pass deflections and 2 forced fumbles. 

The Texans looking at Fotu makes sense with the exit of D.J. Reader and the need for a bigger body in the middle of the defense. 

