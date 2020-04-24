Texans have choices of edge rushers in day two of the 2020 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans sat patiently waiting for the first round to play out and now they are set up with a plenty of prospects to sift through at the top of round two. With the 40th overall selection, the Texans will be on the clock in a hurry with work to do.

The Texans could trade back which would be optimal but there are plenty of solid prospects who could help their pass rush for the coming seasons.

Top Edge Rushers for the Texans Entering Day Two

Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State

A defensive end who will likely need to have his hand in the ground. No double-digit sack seasons but led team in sacks and tackles for a loss his two years starting. Freaky athlete for size but might not be a seamless scheme fit for Texans.

Josh Uche, Michigan

Speed demon who will punish anyone who is slow. A part-time player essentially with questions about his ability to play a full load and take care of situations that aren't pure pass rush. Hasn't played a ton of football so questions about durability with a heavier workload.

Terrell Lewis, Alabama

A long and explosive defender who has been plagued by injuries. Two seasons lost to injury so just one season starting but Nick Saban trusted him. He stood up but can come off the edge with a finger in the dirt. Plenty to learn with his lack of football playing compared to other prospects. Pure pass rusher would be out of place asked to do anything coverage related.

Curtis Weaver, Boise State

Weaver started as a late-first/early second selection early in the draft season but has seen other players move ahead of him in the pecking order. He amassed 34 sacks in three seasons leading the Mountain West Conference in sacks as a freshman and leading the conference in sacks and tackles for a loss this past season. Ideal player to pick if the Texans trade down.



Jonathan Greenard, Florida

Dominated at Louisville, got hurt, and transferred to Florida where he dominated there too. 31 sacks the past two seasons played. Has experience all over the pass rush positions. Relentless in his attack and surprises some blockers. Great trade down selection and dynamite pick at 90 overall.

A.J. Espenesa, Iowa

A big heavy nasty guy who you can trust to do all the basics well. He can sack the quarterback and stuff the run. Espenesa might need to evolve physically and mentally to make the most impact. Was in the top ten of mock drafts a year ago.

Bradlee Anae, Utah

Three-year starter that was consistent as could be. 39.5 sacks in three seasons for Utah. High effort speed rusher who is just that, speed rusher. Bigger players will swallow him up and give him trouble, but they have to catch him. May not get much better than what he shows in the first two seasons.

Julian Okwara, Notre Dame

High variance in where he should go. Some believe he is a top pass rusher. Plenty of detractors have him further down the board. Saw injury end his senior season. Solid junior year and senior year before he was hurt. A high upside to crush quarterbacks and potential to figure it out stopping the run.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here