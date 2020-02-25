State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Texans Have Informal Meeting with Baylor's Denzel Mims

Patrick D. Starr

According to Mark Lane, the Texans Wire, the Houston Texans have met with Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims at the NFL Combine. It was only an informal meeting and will not count towards the Texans 45 interviews allotted to them at the combine. 

In 2019 for the Bears, Mims had 66 receptions for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns averaging 15.5 yards a reception. Mims had five games this past season with over 90+ yards and three games with 100+ yards in a game.

For his career at Baylor, Mims had 186 receptions for 2,925 yards and 28 total touchdowns averaging 15.7 yards a catch. In the past three seasons, Mims had eight touchdowns or more and two seasons of 1,000 receiving yards or more. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Devin Duvernay has Informal Meeting with the Texans at the Combine

University of Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay had an informal meeting with the Houston Texans at the NFL Combine.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans-Centric Preview of the 2020 NFL Combine

The Houston Texans are set to enter the Bill O'Brien Era as the organization's general manager. There is plenty of work to do for the Texans heading into 2020 and it starts at the NFL Combine.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans 2020 Combine Focus: Cornerbacks

Nebraska's Lamar Jackson is one of the multiple cornerbacks the Houston Texans need to focus on at the NFL Combine.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans 2020 Combine Focus: Running Backs

Appalachian State's Darrynton Evans is one of the multiple running backs the Houston Texans need to focus on at the NFL Combine.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans 2020 Combine Focus: Wide Receivers

Texas A&M's Quartney Davis is one of the multiple wide receiver the Houston Texans need to focus on at the NFL Combine.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans 2020 Combine Focus: Pass Rushers

Michigan State's Kenny Willekes is one of the multiple pass rushers the Houston Texans need to focus on at the NFL Combine.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans' Focus Shifts to the NFL Combine and Their Needs for 2020

The NFL Combine is set to kick off this week and the Houston Texans have team needs to monitor during the event. Here are the early team needs for the Texans heading into the NFL Combine.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans A.J. McCarron Cuts it Loose on Mardi Gras

Houston Texans quarterback A.J. McCarron was letting it fly from the float he was on to people waiting to catch beads. Instead McCarron was throwing footballs and he was hitting his target with pinpoint accuracy.

Patrick D. Starr

Cullen Gillaspia Remains a Special Teams Guy 'First' for the Texans

Houston Texans fullback Cullen Gillaspia knows he is a special teams guy first even with a developing role as a fullback.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans J.J. Watt Not Pleased With New CBA Proposal from the Owners

The NFL Owners agreed on a new proposed CBA agreement for the NFLPA to vote on but Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is already voting "no" on the deal for the players.

Patrick D. Starr