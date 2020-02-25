Texans Have Informal Meeting with Baylor's Denzel Mims

According to Mark Lane, the Texans Wire, the Houston Texans have met with Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims at the NFL Combine. It was only an informal meeting and will not count towards the Texans 45 interviews allotted to them at the combine.

In 2019 for the Bears, Mims had 66 receptions for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns averaging 15.5 yards a reception. Mims had five games this past season with over 90+ yards and three games with 100+ yards in a game.

For his career at Baylor, Mims had 186 receptions for 2,925 yards and 28 total touchdowns averaging 15.7 yards a catch. In the past three seasons, Mims had eight touchdowns or more and two seasons of 1,000 receiving yards or more.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here