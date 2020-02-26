State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Texans Have Interview Set with Florida State's Cam Akers at NFL Combine

Patrick D. Starr

According to Mark Lane, The Texans Wire, the Houston Texans have a formal interview set up with Florida State running back Cam Akers on Thursday. The Texans have also met with Akers informally making sure they have all of their information on the talented back from FSU. 

Akers will be one of the forty-five allotted interviews allowed by the NFL during the combine week. 

Akers, lead the Seminoles with 1,144 rushing yards on 231 carries (5.0 yards per carry) and 14 touchdowns. He also caught 30 passes for 225 yards (7.5 yards a reception) and four touchdowns.

Measuring in at 5-10 and 217 lbs., Akers left school early to enter the NFL Draft after a strong junior season. 

Ranked fifth all-time in program history with 586 rushing attempts, he rushed for 2,874 yards and he posted eleven 100-yard rushing performances. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Maryland's Anthony McFarland to Interview with the Texans at the Combine

Maryland running back Anthony McFarland will have a formal interview with the Houston Texans at the NFL Combine.

Patrick D. Starr

The Rundown: Bill O'Brien Does Himself a Favor Giving Up Play Calling Duties

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien made the right choice by passing play calling duties to offensive coordinator Tim Kelly for the 2020 season. Now he can concentrate on his job titles and allow his coaches to coach.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Benardrick McKinney Shows Screws In Both of His Ankles After Off-Season Surgery

Houston Texans Benardrick McKinney posts post surgery video of screws from both ankles while undergoing treatment at the team's facility.

Patrick D. Starr

Six Things We Learned About the Texans to Start the 2020 Combine Week

Six things we learned about the Houston Texans after Bill O'Brien's press conference at the NFL Combine heading into the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Looking Forward to the Next Step in Tim Kelly's Career in Calling Plays

Head coach Bill O'Brien is turning over the play calling duties to Tim Kelly in 2020 and he is excited to see the offensive coordinators next step as a coach.

Patrick D. Starr

Bill O'Brien Thinks Roughnecks' P.J. Walker is a Good Quarterback

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien admitted he has been watching the Houston Roughnecks and scouting their games.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Shuffle Quarterback Coaching Situation for 2020

Head coach Bill O'Brien announced that the Houston Texans will be making changes to their coaching room for the quarterbacks in 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

Bill O'Brien Says OC Tim Kelly to Call Plays in 2020 for the Texans

Houston Texans head coach/general manager Bill O'Brien has confirmed at the NFL Combine that offensive coordinator Tim Kelly will call plays in 2020 for the offense.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans and Oregon State's Jake Luton Have Informal Meeting at Combine

Oregon State's Jake Luton and the Houston Texans have informal meeting at the NFL Combine.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Have Informal Meeting with Baylor's Denzel Mims

Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims met with the Houston Texans in an informal meeting at the NFL Combine.

Patrick D. Starr