Texans Have Interview Set with Florida State's Cam Akers at NFL Combine

According to Mark Lane, The Texans Wire, the Houston Texans have a formal interview set up with Florida State running back Cam Akers on Thursday. The Texans have also met with Akers informally making sure they have all of their information on the talented back from FSU.

Akers will be one of the forty-five allotted interviews allowed by the NFL during the combine week.

Akers, lead the Seminoles with 1,144 rushing yards on 231 carries (5.0 yards per carry) and 14 touchdowns. He also caught 30 passes for 225 yards (7.5 yards a reception) and four touchdowns.

Measuring in at 5-10 and 217 lbs., Akers left school early to enter the NFL Draft after a strong junior season.

Ranked fifth all-time in program history with 586 rushing attempts, he rushed for 2,874 yards and he posted eleven 100-yard rushing performances.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here