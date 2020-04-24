State of The Texans
Texans have only one thing to accomplish with the 40th selection

Patrick D. Starr

Day two of the 2020 NFL Draft arrives, and the Houston Texans are seven selections away from being on the clock for their first selection. The first round started as standard procedure, and then the trades picked up the middle rounds, creating a run on offensive players.

The Texans could not have asked for a better outcome for the way day one played out. Quarterbacks, offensive lineman, and wide receivers were at a premium pushing talented defensive lineman, pass rushers and safeties into day two of the draft.

With the Texans sitting at 40th overall, the selection from the Arizona Cardinals, the value for the pick is high, especially with the board sitting as it looks.

Texans 2020 Draft Selections

  • 2nd (40 overall) from Arizona
  • 3rd (90 overall)
  • 4th (111 overall) from Miami
  • 5th (171 overall)
  • 7th (240 overall)
  • 7th (248 overall)
  • 7th (250 overall)

With plenty of notable prospects like LSU safety Grant Delpit, Georgia running back D’andre Swift, Penn State edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos, Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun and running back Jonathan Taylor.

Add to that solid group of prospects available, Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield, Jr., Florida State running back Cam Akers, Ohio State running back JK Dobbins, TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock, USC wide receiver Michael Pittman, and Alabama safety Xavier McKinney. 

The Texans have solid options to choose from on the offensive side of the ball and the defensive side too. 

That is just a handful of prospects that are sitting waiting for their name to be called. There are plenty of prospects that could garner attention from other teams to move up to land them.

The Texans draft board will ultimately guide them with their decision, especially if there is one prospect that stands out from the rest, making them a no-brainer selection.

The best plan for the Texans it to start calling around and checking the interest for their 40th selection in an attempt to trade down to gain more picks, the goal should be using the value of the 40th pick to land as many picks inside the top 100.

With the Texans having seven picks and three coming in the seventh round, they need to find a way to land more valuable picks. Trading down would give them extra ammunition to select more players to add depth to their defense.

Use the pick or to not use the 40th selection on a player is the question, but the Texans should do everything they can to move back from 40 to land more picks inside the top 100 selections. 

